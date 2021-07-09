Health clinic for county employees to open at Citizens Square

Allen County employees will once again be able to go to a health clinic at Citizens Square.

The county commissioners approved an agreement that goes into effect Aug. 1 with QHG of Fort Wayne, doing business as RediMed, for a new employee health clinic.

Currently, employees go to the RediMed in the Anthony Wayne Building on Clinton Street, which sees other patients as well. The new on-site clinic will only be for county employees and their dependents.

The county previously had an on-site clinic that was moved to Rousseau Centre before an agreement was approved for employees to go to the Anthony Wayne Building location.

The new clinic in Citizens Square is expected to open this fall.