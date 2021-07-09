Verbatim: ECHL announces season-ending rosters

The ECHL issued this news release today:

SHREWSBURY, N.J. -- The ECHL on Friday announced the Season-Ending Rosters as submitted by each of its Member Teams.

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2020-21.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than July 23. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2021-22 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 23.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until August 9 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until August 9. After August 9, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player’s rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player’s rights and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association. The member with the player’s rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by August 16, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

Adirondack Thunder – Alex Sakellaropoulos, Charles Curti, Alex Jaeckle, Tommy Parran, Steven Ruggiero, Blake Thompson, Ryan Smith, Matt Salhany, Mike Szmatula, Ryan Walker, Nick Hutchison, Peter MacArthur, Alexandre Carrier, Josh French, Nick Rivera, John Edwardh, Samuel Laberge

Allen Americans – C.J. Motte, Frank Marotte, Sam Ruopp, Lester Lancaster, Kris Myllari, Ben Carroll, Nolan Kneen, Will Lochead, Turner Ottenbreit, Chris Carlisle, Collin Shirley, Dyson Stevenson, Zane Franklin, Spencer Asuchak, Josh Lammon, Chad Butcher, Scott Conway, Steve Owre, Darian Skeoch, Alex Lavoie

Atlanta Gladiators – Sean Bonar, Grant Frederic, Zach Yoder, Greg Campbell, Josh Thrower, Chris Forney, Malcolm Hayes, Derek Nesbitt, Luke Nogard, Anthony Collins, Jack Suter, Avery Peterson, Cody Sylvester, Logan Nelson, Mike Pelech, Nolan LaPorte, Tommy Besinger

Cincinnati Cyclones – Daniel Fritz, Johnny Coughlin, Jack Van Boekel, Sean Giles, Connor Schmidt, Derek Pratt, Ryan Obuchowski, Yushiroh Hirano, Bryson Cianfrone, Ben Johnson, Jason Tackett, Thomas Beretta, Justin Vaive, Jesse Schultz, Mike Gornall, Taylor Crunk, Tyler Busch, Mason Mitchell, Matt McLeod, Graham Knott

Florida Everblades – Cam Johnson, Cole MacDonald, Cody Sol, Logan Roe, Stefan LeBlanc, Ben Masella, Michael Downing, Arvin Atwal, Reece Willcox, Michael Neville, Cameron Hebig, John McCarron, Myles Powell, Blake Winiecki, Hugo Roy, Kyle Neuber, Joe Pendenza, Levko Koper, Jeff Malott, Michael Huntebrinker

Fort Wayne Komets – Robbie Beydoun, Justin Kapelmaster, Stefanos Lekkas, Nick Boka, Marcus McIvor, Blake Siebenaler, Matt Murphy, Olivier Galipeau, Morgan Adams-Moisan, Marco Roy, Matt Boudens, Anthony Petruzzelli, A.J. Jenks, Stephen Harper, Zach Pochiro, Shawn Szydlowski, Anthony Nellis, Oliver Cooper

Greenville Swamp Rabbits – John Lethemon, Luke Martin, Frank Hora, Anthony Wyse, Sam Jardine, Jack Sadek, Liam Pecararo, David Broll, Max Zimmer, Joey Haddad, Garrett Thompson, Matt Bradley, Shawn Cameron, Anthony Rinaldi, Alex Rauter, Dylan Malmquist, Brendan Connolly, Jake Slaker, Mike McNamee

Idaho Steelheads – Jake Kupsky, Matt Jurusik, Jeff King, Matt Stief, Evan Wardley, Darren Brady, Chase Stewart, Mitch Versteeg, Sam Coatta, Kyle Marino, Zack Andrusiak, Kenton Helgesen, Will Merchant, A.J. White, Zach Walker, Calder Brooks, Colby McAuley, Cody Fowlie, Brett Supinski, Max Coatta

Indy Fuel – Dan Bakala, Willie Raskob, Cliff Watson, Jordan Schneider, Keoni Texeira, Ryan Zuhlsdorf, Mike Lee, Alec McCrea, Antoine Waked, Diego Cuglietta, Peter Krieger, Cedric Lacroix, Seamus Malone, Tommy Apap, Jared Thomas, Spencer Watson, Nic Pierog, Matt Marcinew, Derek Barach, Brent Gates

Jacksonville Icemen – Charles Williams, Eamon McAdam, Jacob Panetta, Croix Evingson, Chase Harrison, Jacob Friend, Joel Messner, Jeff Taylor, Jacob Cederholm, Abbott Girduckis, Ara Nazarian, Ian McKinnon, Craig Martin, Travis Howe, Nick Saracino, Brendan Warren, Christopher Brown, Derek Lodermeier, Pascal Aquin, Cameron Critchlow

Kalamazoo Wings – Jake Hildebrand, Eric Kattelus, Ian Edmondson, Matthew VanVoorhis, Michael Davies, Nick Bruneteau, Kyle Rhodes, Kyle Blaney, Tanner Sorenson, Justin Taylor, Matt Iacopelli, Logan Lambdin, Brady Vail, Bryan Basilico, Justin Kovacs, Mathieu Roy, Greg Betzold, Mitch Hults

Kansas City Mavericks – Matt Greenfield, Matt Ginn, Angus Redmond, Tommy Muck, Noah Delmas, Willie Corrin, Corbin Baldwin, Marcus Crawford, Justin Woods, Zach Osburn, Loren Ulett, Jared VanWormer, Brodie Reid, C.J. Eick, Lane Scheidl, Darik Angeli, Nick Pastujov, Bryan Lemos, Giorgio Estephan

Maine Mariners – Nate Kallen, Scott Savage, Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, Michael Kim, Dillan Fox, Nick Master, Ted Hart, Andrew Romano, Jonathan Desbiens, Michael McNicholas, Ben Freeman, Alex Kile, Conner Bleackley, Mikael Robidoux

Newfoundland Growlers – James Melindy, Garrett Johnston, Miles Gendron, Todd Skirving, Mark Tremaine, Brendan Soucie

Norfolk Admirals – Jake Theut, Scott Dornbrock, John Furgele, Samuel Thibault, Spencer Trapp, Eric Williams, Dajon Mingo, Mike Monfredo, Jakob Reichert, Alex Tonge, Alex Rodriguez, Cody Milan, Taylor Ross, Tyler Penner, Eric Selleck, Matt Marquardt

Orlando Solar Bears – Michael Lackey, Kris Oldham, Garret Sparks, Nolan Valleau, Alexander Kuqali, Kevin Lohan, Mark Auk, Luke McInnis, Tommy Panico, Tim Shoup, J.J. Piccinich, Tristan Langan, Michael Joly, Aaron Luchuk, Chris LeBlanc, Jerry D'Amigo, Fabrizio Ricci, Tyler Bird, Ben Thomson, Riley Woods

Rapid City Rush – Adam Carlson, Brad Barone, Eric Israel, Mikael Tam, Kevin Spinozzi, Griffin Luce, Andrew Sturtz, Mike Hedden, John Albert, Cedric Montminy, Tyson Empey, Stephen Baylis, Peter Quenneville, Gabe Chabot, Tyler Coulter, Garrett Klotz, Jake Wahlin, Corey Durocher, Kameron Kielly

Reading Royals – Ryan Ruck, Garrett Cecere, Mike Crocock, Joe Rutkowski, Aaron Titcomb, Garret Cockerill, Dominic Cormier, Rob Michel, David Drake, Jackson Cressey, Frank DiChiara, Hayden Hodgson, Brendan van Riemsdyk, Corey Mackin, Brayden Low, Luke Stork, Luke Voltin, Cam Strong, Mitchell Vanderlaan, Matt Schmalz

South Carolina Stingrays – Alex Dubeau, Max Gottlieb, Doyle Somerby, Tariq Hammond, Connor Moore, Cameron Askew, Dan DeSalvo, Jade Miller, Dylan Steman, Tim Harrison, Andrew Cherniwchan, Max Novak, Cole Ully, Justin Florek, Mark Cooper, Lawton Courtnall

Toledo Walleye – Trevor Gorsuch, Billy Christopoulos, Connor Walters, Chris McKay, Butrus Ghafari, Blake Hillman, Ryker Killins, Ryan Lowney, Gordi Myer, Randy Gazzola, Trevor Hamilton, Conlan Keenan, Shane Berschbach, Luke Sandler, Brett Boeing, Brandon Hawkins, Keeghan Howdeshell, Hunter Garlent, T.J. Hensick, Marcus Vela

Tulsa Oilers – Hayden Hawkey, Devin Williams, Stephan Beauvais, Mike McKee, Alex Brooks, Curtis Leonard, J.C. Brassard, Justin Hamonic, Gregg Burmaster, Matt Lane, Conor Landrigan, Ian McNulty, Alex Kromm, Charlie Sampair, Adam Pleskach, Vincent Marleau, Danny Moynihan

Utah Grizzlies – Garrett Metcalf, Kevin Carr, Wyatt McLeod, Luke Bafia, Brandon Fehd, Teigan Zahn, Alex Lepkowski, Connor McDonald, Hunter Skinner, Cedric Pare, Matt Hoover, Mason Mannek, Mitch Maxwell, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Sasha Mutala, Matthew Boucher, Yuri Terao

Wheeling Nailers – Louis-Philippe Guindon, Adam Smith, Jesse Lees, Dylan MacPherson, Patrick McNally, Matt Miller, Aaron Thow, Matt Foley, Matthew Spencer, Jacob Pritchard, Jared Cockrell, Patrick Watling, Tim Doherty, Matt Alfaro, Sean Josling, Brendan Harris, Darby Llewellyn, Jake Coughler, Tad Kozun, Jack Jenkins

Wichita Thunder – Evan Buitenhuis, Evan Weninger, Mitch Gillam, Cam Clarke, Garrett Schmitz, Sean Allen, Alex Peters, Dean Stewart, Jacob Graves, Patrik Parkkonen, Anthony Beauregard, Beau Starrett, Matteo Gennaro, Jay Dickman, Peter Crinella, Brayden Watts, Spencer Dorowicz, Stephen Johnson, Charlie Combs, Bryan Moore

Worcester Railers – Myles McGurty, Connor Doherty, Nicolas Luka, Jacob Hayhurst, Joel Kocur, Brent Beaudoin, Neil Robinson, Jake Coleman, Cam Hausinger, Kenny Hausinger, Jordan Smotherman, Ross Olsson, Brennan Feasey, Tyler Poulsen, Anthony Repaci, Drew Callin, Eddie Matsushima, Mason Baptista