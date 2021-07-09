Amazon to seek tax-saving designation for Fort Wayne location

Amazon will ask City Council for an economic revitalization area designation for its new Fort Wayne location.

Ordinances will be introduced at the Tuesday council meeting with the request for the ERA designation for the $100 million investment at 5510 Flaugh Road off U.S. 30.

Amazon is expected to hire 1,000 employees, the ordinance states, with an annual payroll of $30 million and an average salary of $30,000 annually. The ordinances are only being introduced Tuesday, but will be discussed and voted on at future meetings.

If the council approves the application, Amazon will save on property taxes during the next 10 years. The equipment's assessed value would be reduced by 100% the first year and gradually return to full value during the following decade.