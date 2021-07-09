Indiana: 400 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Friday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 400 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 757,062 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 13,487 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 427 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,600,537 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,598,345 Thursday, the statement said. It said 10,944,618 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. If you need transportation to your vaccine appointment, call 1-888-IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9.

As of today, a total of 5,689,832 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 2,831,588 first doses and 2,858,244 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents those who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.