Verbatim: Education, public health and mental health critical community needs

United Way of Allen County issued this news release today:

FORT WAYNE (July 9, 2021) -- United Way of Allen County has partnered with the Community Research Institute of Purdue University Fort Wayne to gather data on critical community needs to position United Way in the right direction for their transition to a new strategic direction.

Through 32 Community Conversations conducted by United Way staff, a statistically valid Allen County wide Community Insights Survey done by the Community Research Institute, and by gathering of data from multiple other public resources -- a Strategic Taskforce was formed with 18 field experts in various industries in Allen County to review the data and determine the critical community needs of Allen County. These experts spent over a thousand hours combined reviewing qualitative data, community needs assessments, hearing from subject matter experts, and participated in a decision-making process with Gensyn Design. The taskforce was able to prioritize root cause issues our community is facing. The top critical community needs are Education, Public Health, and Mental Health.

United Way of Allen County then looked through a brand lens, gathered input from the internal team, reviewed with various United Way Volunteer Committees, and received final approval from the Board of Directors on what United Way of Allen County’s priorities should be moving forward.

United Way of Allen County’s strategic focus has four priorities: Educational Opportunities, Food Security, Housing Stability, and Mental Health Access. Over the next six to eight months, United Way will determine strategies to address needs within these four areas. Then, they will work collaboratively with partners in the community to boldly impact critical community issues.

Please note that fundraising for agency allocations will continue through the current funded partner cycle that ends on June 30, 2022. On July 1, 2022, fundraising efforts will be focused on United Way’s four priorities.

To view the data, you can visit: https://www.unitedwayallencounty.org/community-level-data/