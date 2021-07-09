Attempted robbery suspect sought

Fort Wayne police are looking for a man who tried to rob a Marathon gasoline station last week.

Officers said the suspect entered the business, 3225 N. Anthony Blvd., about 6 p.m. on July 1 and passed the clerk a note demanding cash.

He did not leave with any money and no injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

The man is described as white, in his late 20s or early 30s, average build and over 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information may call police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.