    Saturday, July 10, 2021 11:36 am

    Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000

    Associated Press

    DALLAS – An unopened copy of Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000.

    Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold Friday.

    The auction house said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987. The Legend of Zelda is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986.

    "The Legend of Zelda marks the beginning of one of the most important sagas in gaming; its historical significance can't be understated ... it is a true collector's piece," Valarie McLeckie, Heritage's video game specialist, said in a statement.

    In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

