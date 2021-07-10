July 10: Allen County COVID-19 update

Fort Wayne, Ind. (July 10, 2021) – Another 23 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with six confirmed PCR cases and 17 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 42,187 cases and 693 deaths Saturday.

The Allen County case count includes a total of 16,569 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov.