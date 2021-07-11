Silver Alert issued for missing Greenwood man

The Indiana State Police has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Greenwood man.

Howard (Doug) Hefley, 88, was last seen this morning around 3:15 a.m. State police believe Hefley is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Hefley is 5-feet, 11-inches tall, has white hair, brown eyes and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a depends undergarment and is bare foot.

Anyone with information about Hefley is asked to call 911 or the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6366.