TRF announces changes to annual bed race

The Three Rivers Festival announced a change to a popular event and the largest opening-day sales ever at Junk Food Alley.

Because of some last-minute cancellations from Bed Race participants, the 2021 event is being replaced by the TRF Pickleball Experience, a statement from the organization said today.

Multiple pickleball courts will be set up on Main Street Wednesday night, along with instructors, to teach festivalgoers how to play, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The festival is also boasting the highest opening-day sales ever at Junk Food Alley.

“Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana is ready to get back to normal, ” said John Nichter, president of the Three Rivers Festival board, in the statement.

It said vendors have been spread out more than is typical to help guests feel more comfortable. Guests who want to wear a mask are also invited to do so.