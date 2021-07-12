One Twenty Clothing Company recalls “Sovereign Athletic” children’s robes due the children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garments and contact One Twenty Clothing Company US LLC for instructions on returning the garments with free shipping to receive a full refund.

Consumers can contact One Twenty Clothing Company US LLC toll-free at 888-764-7763 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at product.recall@candypinkgirls.com, or online at www.candypinkgirls.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information on how to receive a refund.

This recall involves Sovereign Athletic-branded children’s robes in navy. The long-sleeved robes have two front pockets and two side seam belt loops with a matching belt. They are made of 100% polyester and were sold in sizes 4 through 16. “Sovereign Athletic,” the size of the garment, and “Made in China” are printed on the sewn-in neck label. The sewn-in label at the side seam has the fabric product unit number FPU#W19-FP17, the garment product unit number GPU#W19-GP15, and the production date Jul-19.

The robes were sold at children’s boutique stores nationwide and online at www.Candypinkgirls.com from December 2019 through May 2021 for about $50.