The Komets’ end-of-season jersey auction ended today and A.J. Jenks’ sold for the most -- $4,025.

Shawn Szydlowski’s sold for $3,026. Mathieu Brodeur’s went for $2,675. Anthony Petruzzelli’s sold for $2,176, as did Alan Lyszczarczyk’s.

A portion of the proceeds will, as usual, go to local charities.