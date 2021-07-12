Indiana counties join forces for state economic funding

Most every Indiana county is collaborating with its neighbors to bid for part of $500 million the state has earmarked for regional projects that might improve innovation, talent attraction and general "quality of place" aspects.

Statewide, 91 of Indiana's 92 counties have joined 18 regions formed that have signaled intent to develop strategic plans that could lead to matching funding, according to a Monday news release from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Fayette County, a largely rural area in east central Indiana, is the only one that has not expressed interest, a state spokeswoman said through email.

The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority in early June announced it would apply for funding. It also said the Regional Development Authority had been endorsed as the region's applicant by several key regional groups, including the Mayors and Commissioners Caucus of Northeast Indiana, the Local Economic Development Organization Council and the Regional Opportunities Council.

Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Kosciusko, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, Whitley comprise the Northeast region that will bid.

The $500 million is available through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, also called READI, that the governor's office previously announced.

The regions formed represent diverse groups of stakeholders, including major employers, education partners, philanthropy partners and elected officials. The regions are expected to create plans to "invest in their growth and prosperity," the news release said.

The state Economic Development Corporation's investment in a region's plan is expected to have a 4:1 match from local public and private sources and can include strategies focused on physical projects, such as infrastructure, workforce housing developments, the revitalization of blighted or vacant properties, and cultural amenities. The proposals could also incorporate sustainable, multi-year programs, such as talent attraction initiatives, public private partnerships to advance innovation in industry and small business support services.