Educational equity differences closing, report says

Indiana's early college promise program continues to demonstrate its power in closing educational equity gaps, according to a study released today by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

The fourth annual College Equity report found some equity gaps have closed, but multiple groups -- particularly students of color, low-income students, men and rural residents -- are less likely than their peers to be ready for and to graduate from college.

The report considered data by race and ethnicity, socioeconomic status, gender and geography -- rural and non-rural students.

Educational equity is defined as the idea that circumstances or obstacles shouldn't dictate the opportunity to succeed, said Teresa Lubbers, the commissioner for higher education.

"We must shine a light on the disparities that exist so that we can create sound and data-driven policies to help close the gaps that are holding too many Hoosiers and Indiana back," Lubbers said in a statement.

The report highlighted 21st Century Scholars' success in narrowing gaps. The program provides up to four years of college tuition for income-eligible students who complete certain requirements in high school and college.

"There is virtually no gap in college-going rates by race and ethnicity for students in the program," the report states. "Scholars are also more likely than their low-income peers to go to college and graduate."

