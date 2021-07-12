Indiana: 157 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 157 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 757,904 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 13,496 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 427 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,617,583 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,600,537 Tuesday, the statement said. It said 10,970,177 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

A mobile vaccination clinic will be held in Shipshewana from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at 270 Morton St.

Mobile vaccination clinics will also be held at the Kosciusko and Noble county fairs this week. The clinic in Warsaw will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Kosciusko County Fair, 1400 E. Smith St. The clinic in Kendallville will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Noble County Fair, 580 N. Fair St., Merchants Building.

IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state, the statement said. If you need transportation to your vaccine appointment, call 1-888-IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9.

As of today, 5,711,880 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 2,841,438 first doses and 2,870,442 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents those who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.