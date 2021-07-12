Emaciated dog dies; officials seek information

The emaciated dog found by a passer-by on July 1 has died, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control said today.

The dog, a 1-year-old beagle or Brittany mix breed, had been showing signs of improvement until Thursday, when staff members noticed him take a turn for the worse, a statement from the department said.

The dog was given a blood transfusion Friday afternoon in an effort to stabilize him, but it was not successful, the statement said. It said the medical team decided to euthanize him to end his suffering.

Officials believe the dog was kept in a crate or a small enclosed area and do not believe he was able to walk on his own or travel to where he was found, an access road near the former Target building in the 7600 block of South Anthony Boulevard near Lafayette Street.

The department is still investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to call 260-427-1244, option 1.