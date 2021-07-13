Credit union to cut ribbon on 18th branch, 19th branch opening soon

MidWest America Federal Credit Union will cut the ribbon on an Illinois Road branch Tuesday while its 19th is already under construction in Bluffton.

The new Fort Wayne location is at 9705 Illinois Road, and will be the 18th branch. The credit union has nearly $800 million in assets and 58,000 members, a news release from Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., the local chamber alliance, said.

Tuesday's ribbon cutting is at 4:30 p.m. The credit union will employ four full-time and one part-time. It will include three teller windows, two drive-up lanes and a 24-hour ATM.

MidWest America has spent $10.4 million in new and upgraded branches in the past 18 months, including the Illinois Road location, Laurie Black, vice president for marketing and corporate communications.

In mid April, the credit union broke ground on a new branch at 1840 N. Main St., Bluffton, south of Fort Wayne. At the time, MidWest America had assets of more than $760 million.