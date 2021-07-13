Trial delayed in barber's death

A jury trial for one of the men charged with the 2019 murder of a Fort Wayne barbershop owner has been postponed for six months.

Jamari Dodson's jury trial was set to begin Tuesday but was rescheduled by the court. It is now scheduled to begin Jan. 31.

Michael LoVett Jr., 46, also known as Champ, was killed April 9 outside his business on Lake Avenue after an argument with a customer.

James Dodson, 37, was convicted of murder, criminal recklessness and using a gun to commit a crime.

He was serving an 871/2-year prison sentence when his brother Jamari Dodson, 22, received the same charges after his DNA was found in evidence.