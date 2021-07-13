Local agencies get state VA grants

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday it has awarded more than $450,000 to 11 organizations statewide through the Grants for Veterans' Services program.

Organizations were chosen based on their dedication to assisting veterans with their mental health and wellbeing, as well as promoting initiatives such as ending veteran homelessness, a news release said.

Among the organizations chosen to receive GVS funding are NeighborLink Fort Wayne and Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities.

The amounts they will receive wasn't disclosed.

GVS funds may be used only to provide services to veterans who reside in the Indiana, have served in any branch of the U.S. armed forces and hold an honorable discharge.