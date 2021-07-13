Neglected dog found July 1 dies

The emaciated dog found by a passerby July 1 has died, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control said Monday.

The dog, a 1-year-old beagle or Brittany mix breed, had been showing signs of improvement until Thursday, when staff members noticed he took a turn for the worse, a statement from the department said.

The dog received a blood transfusion Friday afternoon in an effort to stabilize him, but it was not successful, the statement said. The medical team decided to euthanize the animal.

Officials believe the dog was kept in a crate or a small enclosed area and don't believe he was able to walk on his own or travel to where he was found, an access road near the former Target building in the 7600 block of South Anthony Boulevard near Lafayette Street.