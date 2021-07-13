Superior court seeking former property owners

Allen Superior Court is looking for more than 40 former property owners who might be entitled to money following the foreclosure sale of their homes.

Superior Court has already facilitated the return of more than $305,000 to former property owners but hopes to return even more, a Tuesday news release said.

During 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a halt in jury trials and other proceedings, including mortgage foreclosures. Superior Court’s Civil Division staff took advantage of the opportunity to review past foreclosure cases, looking for surpluses owed to the original homeowners, the release said.

What they found was more than 70 cases with surpluses unclaimed by the homeowners. A surplus represents the difference between the amount owed to the financial institution that foreclosed on the property and the amount the property sold for at Sheriff’s Sale. Amounts ranged from less than $200 to nearly $50,000.

“The pandemic presented us with incredible challenges, but also this important opportunity,” said a statement from Judge Jennifer DeGroote, who hears foreclosure cases in Superior Court.

Although the court has facilitated the return of more than $305,000, more than $282,000 remains to be returned to individuals it has not yet been able to locate, the news release said.

In most circumstances, surplus funds from a Sheriff’s Sale are held by the Clerk of the Courts until claimed. A court order is needed to claim these funds. If the money remains unclaimed, it can eventually be turned over to the Indiana Attorney General’s Unclaimed Property Division after five years.

Superior Court staff reviewed 72 mortgage foreclosure cases that resulted in surpluses and has so far been able to return funds in 27 of those. In 45 additional cases, however, the court has so far been unable to contact the former property owner or their heirs. Court staff sent notices to the parties in those cases, but received no response.

Superior Court has taken steps to further extend its outreach to those with a claim on the surplus funds: