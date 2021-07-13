Noble County COVID-19 vaccination clinic moves

COVID-19 vaccinations in Noble County have moved from the county's public library to the county's health department, 2090 North Indiana 9, Albion, a statement from Noble County EMA & 911 Center said today.

Vaccination hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Residents can make an appointment at www.ourshot.in.gov. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

Moderna, Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available, the center said.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Noble County Public Library, 813 E. Main St., Albion, Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments for testing can be made at www.scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov. Walk-ins are also welcome.