Michigan woman in serious condition after pursuit in Steuben County

A 27-year-old Michigan woman is in serious condition this morning after a pursuit in Steuben County Monday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Steuben County Sheriff deputies were responding to the report of a stolen 2010 Chevy Equinox in the 6800 block of North Old U.S. 27. On the way to the scene, officers saw the Equinox going at a high rate of speed west on Indiana 120 near County Road 100 East, a statement from the department said.

Sheriff deputies tried to stop the car at the intersection of Indiana 120 near County Road 50 West. The driver did not stop and a pursuit began west on Indiana 120.

Indiana State Police troopers deployed stopsticks near Snow Lake Lane 800, deflating all four tires of the car, the statement said.

The driver continued at a high rate of speed west on Indiana 120 until traveling off the north side of the road just east of County Road 700 North, overturning several times, police said.

Autumn Kristeen Deck of Osseo, Michigan, was ejected from the car.

Deck was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center.

The incident is being investigated and criminal charges are being sought, police said.