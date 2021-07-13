Verbatim: Fort Wayne Philharmonic And First Presbyterian Theatre Partner With Artstix Community Box Office

The following was released on Tuesday, July 13, 2021:

FORT WAYNE, IN (July 13, 2021)– Arts United announced that Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Northeast Indiana’s largest professional orchestra, and First Presbyterian Theater, a community theater extension of First Presbyterian , have joined the ArtsTix Community Box Office. From today forward, the ArtsTix Community Box Office will provide Philharmonic and First Presbyterian Theater patrons one-stop shopping for tickets to concerts and events.

"The Philharmonic is enthusiastic about merging its box office operations with the community box office," said James W. Palermo, Managing Director. "Our long-term goal is to create a powerhouse collaboration that raises the level of service for all arts and cultural patrons in Northeast Indiana."

The community box office also supports the patrons of all for One productions, Arena Dinner Theatre, Arts United, Fort Wayne Ballet, Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Fort Wayne Dance Collective, Fort Wayne Youtheatre, and the University of Saint Francis theatre productions.

The ArtsTix Community Box Office operates under the direction of experienced box office professional Reuben Albaugh, an employee of Arts United who in his spare time makes regular appearances in local theatre productions.

“We strive to be a valuable resource for our community members and local arts organizations,” says Albaugh. “As performing arts organizations begin to present more in-person events, our staff looks forward to continuing to provide their patrons with the best service possible.”

The ArtsTix Community Box Office is located at 303 E. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802. Standard hours are Monday through Friday, 12pm to 6pm; additional hours are available on Saturdays from 12pm to 4pm when a performance is scheduled. The Box Office opens one hour prior to performances at event sites.

Tickets are also available by phone at (260) 422-4226 during standard hours. For online ticket purchases for the Philharmonic, visit fwphil.org. For all other partner events, visit artstix.org.