Ashley teen killed in crash

Police in DeKalb County are investigating a fatal crash in Waterloo that killed a 17-year-old early today.

Officers said Ashley resident Alexander Barnhart was northbound in a Dodge Charger along the 1900 block of County Road 35 about 12:30 a.m.

Police believe he lost control of the car, veered off the roadway, rolled multiple times and eventually hit a tree.

Barnhart was thrown from the vehicle and police found him near the heavily-damaged car, officers said.

Emergency workers attempted to revive the victim, but were unsuccessful.

Police said Barnhart was not wearing a seatbelt.