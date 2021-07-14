Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Sophia Herber, 9, builds a replica of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge on Tuesday morning at the Legos Building Challenge at Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center. Previous Next Wednesday, July 14, 2021 1:00 am Replicating MLK bridge Replicating MLK bridge Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story