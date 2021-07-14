The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, July 14, 2021

    Fort Wayne officials celebrate improvements to Van Buren Street Bridge

    Fort Wayne officials and area business owners cut the ribbon for the completion of the $2.5 million Van Buren Street Bridge Improvement project today.

    The project included superstructure replacement of the bridge, wider sidewalks and a trail running from the bridge south to Superior Street, a statement from the city said.

    The improvement project was needed to prevent full closure of the river crossing because the pre-stressed beams were cracking, the statement said.

     

