Wednesday, July 14, 2021 4:19 pm
Fort Wayne officials celebrate improvements to Van Buren Street Bridge
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne officials and area business owners cut the ribbon for the completion of the $2.5 million Van Buren Street Bridge Improvement project today.
The project included superstructure replacement of the bridge, wider sidewalks and a trail running from the bridge south to Superior Street, a statement from the city said.
The improvement project was needed to prevent full closure of the river crossing because the pre-stressed beams were cracking, the statement said.
