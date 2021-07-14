Roadwork to restrict area highways

Road projects will restrict two area highways starting next week, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

Beginning Sunday, crews will begin resurfacing U.S. 27 from Indiana 930/Coliseum Boulevard to Edgewood Avenue, INDOT said in a statement. One lane in each direction will be closed overnight after 6:30 p.m. The restrictions will be removed in the morning to allow for regular traffic flow. The work is scheduled to take 10 days, weather permitting.

Beginning Monday, crews will begin resurfacing work on Indiana 37 between Bull Rapids and County Line roads, INDOT said. Lanes will be restricted and a flagger will be on site. The work is to be completed by early September.