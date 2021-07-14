Wednesday, July 14, 2021 3:03 pm
INDOT reminds motorists of traffic-pattern change
The Journal Gazette
The Indiana Department of Transportation said today it is seeing an issue with drivers staying in the incorrect lane, causing crashes at the Indiana 14/Illinois Road construction site off Interstate 69.
Crews are modifying the interchange at Exit 305, making the right lane in both directions an exit-only lane, with the middle and left lanes continuing as two lanes for the interstate, INDOT said.
It said the traffic-pattern change is in effect until mid-September.
