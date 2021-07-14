The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, July 14, 2021

    INDOT reminds motorists of traffic-pattern change

    The Journal Gazette

    The Indiana Department of Transportation said today it is seeing an issue with drivers staying in the incorrect lane, causing crashes at the Indiana 14/Illinois Road construction site off Interstate 69.

    Crews are modifying the interchange at Exit 305, making the right lane in both directions an exit-only lane, with the middle and left lanes continuing as two lanes for the interstate, INDOT said.

    It said the traffic-pattern change is in effect until mid-September.

     

