Vaive re-signs in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Cyclones have re-signed captain and player/assistant coach Justin Vaive to a contract for the 2021-22 ECHL season, the club has announced.

Vaive, 32, will be in his seventh season in Cincinnati, and his fourth while serving as either captain or an alternate captain, the Cyclones said in a statement.

He spent the 2020-21 season with the Komets, posting six points in 13 playoff games and 18 points in 47 regular-season games with the Kelly Cup champions.