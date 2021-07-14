Fort Wayne man arrested in MLK Bridge vandalism

A 51-year-old Fort Wayne man has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief in connection with vandalism at the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge and statue.

Fort Wayne police were called to the bridge just after 11:30 a.m. after several witnesses called 911 to report a vandalism in progress, police said in a statement.

A witness followed the suspect and was able to tell officers of the suspect's location.

Officers found spray paint in the suspect's vehicle that matched the spray paint used on the bridge, the statement said. The suspect also confessed to the crime.

Fort Wayne Public Works employees removed the spray paint from the bridge and statue.