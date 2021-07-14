Indiana: 612 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths Wednesday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 612 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 759,062 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 13,512 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 426 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,623,059 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,620,520 Tuesday, the statement said. It said 10,994,218 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

A mobile vaccination clinic is planned in Shipshewana through 5 p.m. today at 270 Morton St.

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned in Warsaw from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Saturday at the Kosciusko County Fair, 1400 E. Smith St., and in Kendallville from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Noble County Fair, 580 N. Fair St., Merchants Building.

IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state, the statement said. If you need transportation to your vaccine appointment, call 1-888-IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9.

As of today, 5,728,334 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 2,849,158 first doses and 2,879,176 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents those who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.