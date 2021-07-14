Indiana taxpayers to get refund

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier taxpayers will get a refund after state coffers ended the fiscal year with nearly $4 billion in the bank, state officials said today.

The larger-than-expected surplus triggers the automatic taxpayer refund already in statute, which has only been used one other time, in 2012.

The General Assembly appropriated essentially all the money that was expected to come in as of a mid-April forecast. But Indiana collected $1.2 billion more in taxes than expected in just the last few months, leading to the refund.

Almost $1.1 billion will be split between pension relief and taxpayer refunds. In 2012 about $720 million was split, with single filers getting about $111 and joint filers about $222.

The refund is actually a tax credit applied when Hoosiers file their 2021 taxes in 2022. The amount per filer won't be known until the end of the year.