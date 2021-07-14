ILEARN 2021 test results released

Less than 30% of Indiana students in grades three through eight are proficient in English language arts and math, standardized test results released today show.

But Secretary of Education Katie Jenner cautioned judgement of ILEARN scores showing 40.5% proficiency in English language arts, 37% proficiency in math and 29% proficiency in both.

"This data cannot be an indictment on anyone, on anything, on any school," Jenner said. "The reality is all of us had a global pandemic."

Spring ILEARN testing went ahead last school year despite a call from about 40 northern Indiana school district superintendents – including all four from Allen County – to hit pause because of the pandemic.

In Allen County, Fort Wayne Community Schools earned the lowest district-wide scores. Test-takers were 25% proficient in English language arts, 22% in math and 15% in both.

Northwest Allen County Schools scored the highest, with 54% of students proficient in English language arts, 50% in math and 39% in both.

The test was first administered in 2019 and wasn't given in 2020 because of pandemic-related school closures and a federally granted waiver. The Indiana Department of Education said 2021 scores should not be compared to 2019 scores.

"This data establishes a new baseline for us as a state," Jenner said. "These are not problems that anyone can fix overnight. This is going to take an extended effort just to get us back to where we were."

To view a comprehensive list of results go to https://www.in.gov/doe/it/data-center-and-reports/