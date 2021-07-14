Noble changing vaccination site

COVID-19 vaccines will now be at the Noble County Health Department at 2090 N-IN 9 instead of at the Noble County Public Library, county officials said Tuesday.

Appointments can be made at www.ourshot.in.gov. Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson are available. Walk-ins will be accepted. Hours are 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Free COVID testing is available at the Noble County Public Library. Appointments can be made at www.scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov for 1-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Walk-ins are also welcome.