Urban League hosts free concert

The Fort Wayne Urban League will present a Southside Urban League Vibes meet and greet outdoor concert 5 to 7 p.m. July 29.

The free public event will help launch the League's community reintegration under the direction of Terra Brantley, the organization's new president and CEO.

The concert will be at the Urban League, 2135 S. Hanna St. The Sweetwater All Stars will perform, and comic Kam “Snacks” Coleman will provide family-friendly comedy. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs, although some tables and chairs will be available, a news release said.

Food trucks What the Fish and Best BBQ will be selling discounted dinners, and Robbins Sweet Table Bakery will provide dessert. Parking will be available in the Urban League's parking lot and the adjoining parking lot of the Pontiac Branch of the Allen County Public Library.