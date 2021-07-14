Wednesday, July 14, 2021 9:27 am
Woman serious following pursuit
The Journal Gazette
A 27-year-old Michigan woman remained in serious condition Tuesday after a pursuit in Steuben County.
About 7:30 p.m. Monday, Steuben County sheriff's deputies were responding to the report of a stolen 2010 Chevy Equinox in the 6800 block of North Old U.S. 27.
On the way to the scene, officers saw the Equinox going at a high rate of speed west on Indiana 120 near County Road 100 East, a news release said.
Autumn Kristeen Deck of Osseo, Michigan, was thrown from the car and taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center.
