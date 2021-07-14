The Journal Gazette
 
    Woman serious following pursuit

    The Journal Gazette

    A 27-year-old Michigan woman remained in serious condition Tuesday after a pursuit in Steuben County.

    About 7:30 p.m. Monday, Steuben County sheriff's deputies were responding to the report of a stolen 2010 Chevy Equinox in the 6800 block of North Old U.S. 27.

    On the way to the scene, officers saw the Equinox going at a high rate of speed west on Indiana 120 near County Road 100 East, a news release said.

    Autumn Kristeen Deck of Osseo, Michigan, was thrown from the car and taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center.

