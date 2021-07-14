Wednesday, July 14, 2021 9:25 am
Ashley teen killed in Tuesday crash
The Journal Gazette
Police in DeKalb County are investigating a fatal crash in Waterloo that killed a 17-year-old early Tuesday.
Officers said Ashley resident Alexander Barnhart was northbound in a Dodge Charger along the 1900 block of County Road 35 about 12:30 a.m.
Police believe he lost control of the car, veered off the road, rolled multiple times and hit a tree.
Barnhart was thrown from the vehicle and police found him near the heavily-damaged car, officers said.
Emergency workers attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful.
The sheriff's department said speed is believed to be a factor. Barnhart was not wearing a seatbelt.
