    Ashley teen killed in Tuesday crash

    The Journal Gazette

    Police in DeKalb County are investigating a fatal crash in Waterloo that killed a 17-year-old early Tuesday.

    Officers said Ashley resident Alexander Barnhart was northbound in a Dodge Charger along the 1900 block of County Road 35 about 12:30 a.m.

    Police believe he lost control of the car, veered off the road, rolled multiple times and hit a tree.

    Barnhart was thrown from the vehicle and police found him near the heavily-damaged car, officers said.

    Emergency workers attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful.

    The sheriff's department said speed is believed to be a factor. Barnhart was not wearing a seatbelt.

