All-State baseball teams announced

The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association released its All-State teams Tuesday.

Among those chosen were Class 4A First-Team selections Kaleb Kolpien and Carter Mathison of Homestead. They were joined by Spartans teammate Brennen Weigert and Columbia City's Sam Gladd, who were Honorable Mention picks. In Class 3A, the area was represented by First-Team honoree Dalton Wasson of Heritage and Honorable Mentions Xavier Nolan of Bishop Dwenger, Kameron Salazar of Wawasee and Damien Gudakunst and Coley Stevens of Leo. Class 2A picks included First-Teamer Owen Willard of Eastside and Honorable Mention Adam Besser of South Adams.

dsinn@jg.net