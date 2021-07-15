Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Kelly Hatfield, full-time gardener with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, plants vinca in the flower beds Wednesday morning at the Allen County Courthouse. Previous Next Thursday, July 15, 2021 1:00 am Adorning Courthouse Adorning Courthouse Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story