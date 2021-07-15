Man gets 9 years for weapons, deportation charges

A man who investigators say tried to sell an automatic weapon on SnapChat was sentenced today in federal court to nine years in prison for weapons and deportation charges.

Luis Rodriguez-Solorio, 24, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne to being a felon in possession of a firearm and re-entering the United States after having been deported.

U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady sentenced Rodriguez-Solorio to nine years in federal prison followed by two years supervised release. Rodriguez-Solorio is expected to be deported after his release, Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay said.

Investigators say Rodriguez-Solorio posted a video to the popular social media site SnapChat May 28, 2020, showing him firing "a fully automatic firearm." A task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives saw the video a day later.

"There is a caption on the video that reads, 'Glock 21 fully automatic for sale ... no low ballers,'" charging documents allege. "I got original box, 30 clip see threw (sic) 18 clip see threw (sic) as well n 2 stock clips."

Local police tried to stop a 2002 Volkswagen Passat driven by Rodriguez-Solorio the same day he posted the video, but he led them on a high-speed chase on the city's south side, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne. He crashed the car after driving through a plastic barrier at Foster Park, the document says.

Rodriguez-Solorio was arrested after trying to get back to his St. Louis Avenue apartment on foot.

At a hospital, he reportedly told a nurse that officers "were lucky that he did not have his firearm with him because his was a 'full auto,'" the complaint says.

A search of the apartment turned up only a 9 mm bullet, but the Glock – a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun modified to fire repeatedly with one squeeze of the trigger – was later found at a home on West Creighton Avenue, investigators said. Rodriguez-Solorio told police he bought the gun from "a guy on the street" for about $600, according to the complaint.

Rodriguez-Solorio is not a United States citizen and had previously been deported to Mexico after he was convicted of felony burglary in 2017, the U.S. Attorneys Office said.

After his arrest last year, Rodriguez-Solorio told a magistrate he is a Mexican citizen and did not want the consulate of that country notified of the federal charges.

