Thursday, July 15, 2021
1 dead in morning crash
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash this morning on Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne police said.
Fort Wayne police were called to Stellhorn Road and Woodway Drive just after 10 a.m., a statement from the department said.
It said investigators believe that the driver of an SUV going east on Stellhorn Road was making a left turn onto Woodway Drive when he turned into the path of a motorcyclist who was going west on Stellhorn Road.
Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was going at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic before the crash. The victim was wearing a helmet.
The victim on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital medical staff. The driver of the SUV had minimal injuries, police said.
The road was closed while officers investigated the scene.
