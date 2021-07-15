1 dead in morning crash

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash this morning on Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne police said.

Fort Wayne police were called to Stellhorn Road and Woodway Drive just after 10 a.m., a statement from the department said.

It said investigators believe that the driver of an SUV going east on Stellhorn Road was making a left turn onto Woodway Drive when he turned into the path of a motorcyclist who was going west on Stellhorn Road.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was going at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic before the crash. The victim was wearing a helmet.

The victim on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital medical staff. The driver of the SUV had minimal injuries, police said.

The road was closed while officers investigated the scene.