Indiana: 586 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Thursday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 586 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 759,618 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 13,513 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of one from Wednesday, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 426 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,625,957 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,623,059 Wednesday, the statement said. It said 11,008,756 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Mobile vaccination clinics will also be held at the Kosciusko and Noble county fairs this week. The clinic in Warsaw will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Saturday at the Kosciusko County Fair, 1400 E. Smith St. The clinic in Kendallville will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. today and Friday at the Noble County Fair, 580 N. Fair St., Merchants Building.

IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state, the statement said. If you need transportation to your vaccine appointment, call 1-888-IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9.

As of today, 5,737,144 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 2,853,337 first doses and 2,883,807 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents those who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.