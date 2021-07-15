Chicago-area executive named Lutheran Health Network CEO

Lutheran Health Network has tapped an executive with experience in the Chicago market for its next CEO.

Scott Teffeteller will take over the top leadership post on Aug. 16, Lutheran said in a news release today. Teffeteller will work with the health care provider's leaders to further strategic initiatives and support the efforts to continually enhance services, quality and patient experience.

“The network has a rich history and an exciting future – especially with the upcoming opening of Lutheran Downtown Hospital and the joint venture with Acadia Health to build a new behavioral health hospital,” Teffeteller said in a statement. “I'm excited about the opportunity to work with our teams across northeastern Indiana to bring these and other initiatives to fruition for patients across the region.”

Teffeteller most recently served as senior vice president and regional operating officer for AMITA Health's Chicago Metro Region, and President & CEO of AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.

He has helped build cultures of excellence focused on patients and families, quality, safety, employee engagement and value creation, Lutheran said in the news release. He also consistently has implemented initiatives that have successfully grown market share and enhanced quality care.

While at AMITA Health, Teffeteller positioned the market for strategic growth, expanded its ambulatory care network and led the master capital planning and facility development processes.

Teffeteller will report to Mark Medley, who will continue to be based in Fort Wayne and have oversight for Community Health Systems-affiliated hospitals including Lutheran Health Network and Northwest Health in northwest Indiana.

“Scott is a highly accomplished healthcare executive who has a demonstrated track record for expanding healthcare services and creating an excellent experience for patients and staff, Medley said in a statement.

