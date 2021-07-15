Thursday, July 15, 2021 11:30 am
Motorist ID'd in fatal crash
The Journal Gazette
A Goshen man involved in a fatal crash on Tuesday at West Coliseum and Sherman boulevards has been identified by the Allen County coroner’s office.
Ted Allan Henderson, 29, died accidentally from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office determined after an autopsy, a statement from the department said.
Henderson's death is the 24th traffic fatality this year in Fort Wayne and Allen County.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story