Verbatim: 35th Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair To Open Friday, Feature Vaccinations, Screenings, Free Gospel Concert

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health will provide $2,500 in free health screenings and free COVID-19 vaccinations during the 35th Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair, being held at the Indiana Convention Center this weekend in partnership with Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration.

Opening ceremonies for this year’s event begin at 9 a.m. Friday with remarks by health and community leaders in Room 130 of the Convention Center. The health fair will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday in Halls I, J and K.

“For more than three decades, the Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair has provided a vital touchpoint for healthcare and screenings to help improve the health of Hoosiers,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “This year’s health fair is more important than ever because many people have deferred their healthcare during the pandemic, which can put them at greater risk of preventable diseases. I encourage Hoosiers to take advantage of this free event to improve their health.”

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be provided to individuals age 12 and older by Ascension and will be offered from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. School sports physicals will be offered by Community Health Network from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The health fair also will feature panel discussions that focus on incorporating spiritual wellness into daily lives, building resilient families, mental health, the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on communities and medical professionals, and a discussion by youth on issues such as the pandemic and isolation. A free Gospel Explosion concert will be held starting at 3 p.m. Sunday featuring Lamar Campbell & SOP, Thomas & the Situation, Antwon Jenkins & Campfire, Standards, Andraye Speed, Lela Springfield and Joshua Rogers. Doors open at 2 p.m. A complete schedule of events is available here.

“The health fair is about creating access to resources to improve your health and wellbeing, but it is also about celebrating our communities,” said Antoniette Holt, director of the Office of Minority Health at the Indiana Department of Health. “We are grateful to all of our partners and volunteers who are making this event possible and hope that Hoosiers will come spend the day and enjoy all that the health fair offers.”

Media outlets interested in covering the health fair are asked to RSVP to media@isdh.in.gov no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 15.