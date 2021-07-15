Thursday, July 15, 2021 1:00 am
Area 2021 ILEARN results
The Journal Gazette
The 2021 ILEARN results indicate only 28.6% of Indiana students in grades three through eight are proficient in English language arts and math. The Indiana Department of Education said the 2021 results present a new Indiana baseline and cautioned a comparison between 2021 and 2019 scores because of variables in instruction from COVID-19 and the disruption in 2020.
Adams County
|CORPORATION
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|ENGLISH
|MATH
|BOTH
|SCIENCE
|SOCIAL STUDIES
|Adams Central Community Schools
|Adams Central Elementary School
|3
|51.3
|58.1
|46.2
|Adams Central Community Schools
|Adams Central Elementary School
|4
|42.6
|50
|34
|57.4
|Adams Central Community Schools
|Adams Central Elementary School
|5
|44.1
|45.1
|31.4
|46.1
|Adams Central Community Schools
|Adams Central Middle School
|6
|44.9
|35.7
|26.5
|43.9
|Adams Central Community Schools
|Adams Central Middle School
|7
|35.6
|40.4
|29.8
|Adams Central Community Schools
|Adams Central Middle School
|8
|54.8
|45.2
|38.5
|North Adams Community Schools
|Bellmont Elementary
|3
|25.6
|44.2
|24.4
|North Adams Community Schools
|Bellmont Elementary
|4
|19.8
|22.8
|11.9
|19.8
|North Adams Community Schools
|Bellmont Elementary
|5
|22.7
|24.7
|14.4
|37.1
|North Adams Community Schools
|Bellmont Middle School
|6
|24.6
|17.4
|13.2
|25
|North Adams Community Schools
|Bellmont Middle School
|7
|42.6
|21.9
|21.1
|North Adams Community Schools
|Bellmont Middle School
|8
|41
|24.8
|19
|Private
|Saint Joseph School
|3
|39.3
|60.7
|35.7
|Private
|Saint Joseph School
|4
|38.5
|57.7
|34.6
|30.8
|Private
|Saint Joseph School
|5
|40
|40
|32
|24
|Private
|Saint Joseph School
|6
|45.8
|54.2
|41.7
|54.2
|Private
|Saint Joseph School
|7
|56.1
|36.6
|31.7
|Private
|Saint Joseph School
|8
|56.3
|28.1
|25
|Private
|St Peter Immanuel Lutheran School
|4
|40
|20
|20
|20
|Private
|Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School
|3
|38.5
|46.2
|23.1
|Private
|Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School
|4
|57.9
|84.2
|52.6
|68.4
|Private
|Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School
|5
|73.7
|84.2
|68.4
|63.2
|Private
|Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School
|6
|72.2
|72.2
|66.7
|55.6
|Private
|Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School
|7
|54.5
|54.5
|36.4
|Private
|Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School
|8
|37.5
|18.8
|12.5
|South Adams Schools
|South Adams Elementary School
|3
|35.2
|51.1
|31.8
|South Adams Schools
|South Adams Elementary School
|4
|31.9
|42.9
|28.6
|26.7
|South Adams Schools
|South Adams Elementary School
|5
|37.4
|67
|35.2
|48.3
|South Adams Schools
|South Adams Middle School
|6
|44.6
|48.8
|37.3
|45.8
|South Adams Schools
|South Adams Middle School
|7
|47.7
|52.3
|38.6
|South Adams Schools
|South Adams Middle School
|8
|44.7
|47.7
|36.5
Allen County
|CORPORATION
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|ENGLISH
|MATH
|BOTH
|SCIENCE
|SOCIAL STUDIES
|East Allen County Schools
|Cedarville Elementary School
|3
|74.6
|78.3
|66.7
|East Allen County Schools
|Heritage Elementary School
|3
|42.9
|50
|35.7
|East Allen County Schools
|Heritage Elementary School
|4
|29.4
|30.9
|20.6
|30.9
|East Allen County Schools
|Heritage Elementary School
|5
|31.5
|34.2
|21.9
|37
|East Allen County Schools
|Heritage Elementary School
|6
|53.7
|30.5
|28
|36.6
|East Allen County Schools
|Heritage Jr/Sr High School
|7
|37.2
|31.6
|22.4
|East Allen County Schools
|Heritage Jr/Sr High School
|8
|26.8
|8.5
|7.3
|East Allen County Schools
|Leo Elementary School
|4
|71.2
|68.8
|60.1
|58.7
|East Allen County Schools
|Leo Elementary School
|5
|67.6
|63.4
|56.9
|63.9
|East Allen County Schools
|Leo Elementary School
|6
|74.1
|66.5
|59.4
|64.8
|East Allen County Schools
|Leo Junior/Senior High School
|7
|56.4
|50.5
|43.6
|East Allen County Schools
|Leo Junior/Senior High School
|8
|66.1
|45
|41.3
|East Allen County Schools
|New Haven Intermediate School
|3
|28.5
|36.9
|23.8
|East Allen County Schools
|New Haven Intermediate School
|4
|30.8
|34.6
|22.3
|34.6
|East Allen County Schools
|New Haven Intermediate School
|5
|23
|19.4
|13.4
|31.9
|East Allen County Schools
|New Haven Intermediate School
|6
|34.5
|24.2
|18.2
|29.9
|East Allen County Schools
|New Haven Jr/Sr High School
|7
|54.4
|34
|32
|East Allen County Schools
|New Haven Jr/Sr High School
|8
|57.3
|23.8
|22.4
|East Allen County Schools
|Paul Harding Jr High School
|7
|24.7
|10.7
|9.8
|East Allen County Schools
|Paul Harding Jr High School
|8
|24.3
|11.2
|10.3
|East Allen County Schools
|Prince Chapman Academy
|3
|16.7
|15.6
|9.7
|East Allen County Schools
|Prince Chapman Academy
|4
|18.6
|15.5
|9.3
|6.7
|East Allen County Schools
|Prince Chapman Academy
|5
|19.2
|16.4
|10.3
|14.6
|East Allen County Schools
|Prince Chapman Academy
|6
|26.7
|17.5
|12.1
|13.1
|East Allen County Schools
|Woodlan Elementary School
|3
|58.6
|63.2
|52.9
|East Allen County Schools
|Woodlan Elementary School
|4
|57.6
|51.5
|39.4
|43.1
|East Allen County Schools
|Woodlan Elementary School
|5
|47.4
|40.8
|34.2
|40.8
|East Allen County Schools
|Woodlan Elementary School
|6
|56.8
|39.4
|36.2
|45.7
|East Allen County Schools
|Woodlan Jr/Sr High School
|7
|53
|38.6
|34.9
|East Allen County Schools
|Woodlan Jr/Sr High School
|8
|37.9
|28.7
|21.3
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Adams Elementary School
|3
|4.5
|11.1
|4.5
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Adams Elementary School
|4
|9.1
|7.3
|5.5
|7.4
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Adams Elementary School
|5
|4.9
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Arlington Elementary School
|3
|27.7
|50.8
|26.2
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Arlington Elementary School
|4
|33.3
|28.8
|21.2
|25.8
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Arlington Elementary School
|5
|34
|34.6
|26.9
|37.7
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Blackhawk Middle School
|6
|35.9
|29.7
|22
|33.2
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Blackhawk Middle School
|7
|34.3
|24.7
|19.9
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Blackhawk Middle School
|8
|44.3
|30.2
|26.7
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Bloomingdale Elementary School
|3
|7.7
|17.9
|7.7
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Bloomingdale Elementary School
|4
|9.8
|13.7
|5.9
|4.1
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Bloomingdale Elementary School
|5
|6.7
|8.7
|4.4
|4.3
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Brentwood Elementary School
|3
|27.8
|31.5
|20.4
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Brentwood Elementary School
|4
|24.5
|20.4
|14.3
|28.6
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Brentwood Elementary School
|5
|29
|14.5
|10.1
|20.3
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Fairfield Elementary School
|3
|14
|16.3
|9.3
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Fairfield Elementary School
|4
|15.6
|12.2
|7.8
|11.2
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Fairfield Elementary School
|5
|15.3
|11.1
|5.6
|11.3
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Forest Park Elementary School
|3
|25.7
|29.7
|24.3
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Forest Park Elementary School
|4
|18.8
|17.5
|10
|19.5
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Forest Park Elementary School
|5
|21.1
|17.1
|11.8
|14.7
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Francis M Price Elementary School
|3
|16.9
|31.2
|15.6
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Francis M Price Elementary School
|4
|26.6
|34.4
|20.3
|31.3
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Francis M Price Elementary School
|5
|22.1
|15.1
|12.8
|21.2
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Franke Park Elementary School
|3
|32.7
|36.7
|26.5
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Franke Park Elementary School
|4
|27.9
|21.3
|14.8
|19.7
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Franke Park Elementary School
|5
|22.5
|23.9
|12.7
|28.2
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Fred H Croninger Elementary School
|3
|71
|76
|66
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Fred H Croninger Elementary School
|4
|78.4
|79.2
|72.8
|75.2
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Fred H Croninger Elementary School
|5
|54.3
|57.4
|44.7
|62.4
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Glenwood Park Elementary School
|3
|35.9
|48.4
|28.6
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Glenwood Park Elementary School
|4
|44
|42.9
|31.9
|30
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Glenwood Park Elementary School
|5
|29.6
|29.6
|16.7
|25
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Harrison Hill Elementary School
|3
|18.1
|20.7
|11
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Harrison Hill Elementary School
|4
|15.4
|20.9
|8.8
|11
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Harrison Hill Elementary School
|5
|21.7
|22.6
|14.5
|17.1
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Indian Village Elementary School
|3
|17
|28.3
|15.1
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Indian Village Elementary School
|4
|17
|26.4
|15.1
|15.1
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Indian Village Elementary School
|5
|20.4
|22.2
|7.4
|18.5
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|J Wilbur Haley Elementary School
|3
|23.4
|22.4
|15
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|J Wilbur Haley Elementary School
|4
|17
|16.2
|13.1
|17
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|J Wilbur Haley Elementary School
|5
|19.3
|17.5
|7
|16.5
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Jeff H Towles Intermediate School
|3
|24.3
|29.6
|20
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Jeff H Towles Intermediate School
|4
|30.2
|27
|25.4
|31.7
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Jeff H Towles Intermediate School
|5
|25.4
|29.9
|19.4
|29.9
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Jeff H Towles Intermediate School
|6
|25.7
|12.2
|9.5
|27.4
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Jeff H Towles Intermediate School
|7
|29.9
|16.7
|15.2
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Jeff H Towles Intermediate School
|8
|38.6
|15.5
|14.3
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Jefferson Middle School
|6
|25.2
|22.7
|17.6
|36.3
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Jefferson Middle School
|7
|25.2
|21.3
|14.1
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Jefferson Middle School
|8
|35.6
|22.9
|17.9
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|John S Irwin Elementary School
|3
|34.7
|44.9
|26.5
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|John S Irwin Elementary School
|4
|21.7
|23.9
|19.6
|19.6
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|John S Irwin Elementary School
|5
|40
|20
|20
|33.3
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Kekionga Middle School
|6
|15
|8.9
|6.5
|13.6
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Kekionga Middle School
|7
|15.4
|7.4
|5.7
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Kekionga Middle School
|8
|19.8
|14.5
|10.5
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Lakeside Middle School
|6
|13.5
|9.2
|6.2
|13.8
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Lakeside Middle School
|7
|12.3
|6.6
|4.5
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Lakeside Middle School
|8
|25.3
|7.6
|7.1
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Lane Middle School
|6
|16.9
|10.6
|9.4
|22.6
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Lane Middle School
|7
|19.6
|10.4
|8.6
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Lane Middle School
|8
|22.5
|6.7
|6.3
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Levan R Scott Academy
|3
|4.7
|9.5
|3.2
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Levan R Scott Academy
|4
|3.7
|5.7
|1.9
|5.7
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Levan R Scott Academy
|5
|7.4
|7.4
|4.4
|4.4
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Lincoln Elementary School
|3
|32
|41
|30
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Lincoln Elementary School
|4
|22.3
|21.5
|13.3
|16.4
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Lincoln Elementary School
|5
|25.5
|26.6
|17
|28.7
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Lindley Elementary School
|3
|48.7
|41
|38.5
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Lindley Elementary School
|4
|15.7
|17.6
|10
|16
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Lindley Elementary School
|5
|30.8
|20.5
|12.8
|15.4
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Mabel K Holland Elementary School
|3
|37.9
|48.3
|34.5
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Mabel K Holland Elementary School
|4
|39.7
|55.2
|37.9
|35.7
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Mabel K Holland Elementary School
|5
|37.5
|46.4
|30.4
|39.3
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Maplewood Elementary School
|3
|25
|38.2
|22.1
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Maplewood Elementary School
|4
|24.2
|19.7
|15.2
|15.2
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Maplewood Elementary School
|5
|8.7
|11.6
|8.7
|15.4
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Memorial Park Middle School
|6
|35.9
|29.2
|23.9
|35.6
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Memorial Park Middle School
|7
|37.6
|29.2
|24.6
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Memorial Park Middle School
|8
|45.1
|36.4
|31.1
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Merle J Abbett Elementary School
|3
|6.8
|2
|2
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Merle J Abbett Elementary School
|4
|5.7
|4.7
|2.4
|4.7
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Merle J Abbett Elementary School
|5
|18.1
|5.8
|5.8
|4.3
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Miami Middle School
|6
|9.5
|4.8
|3.7
|7.4
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Miami Middle School
|7
|19.6
|8.1
|4.5
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Miami Middle School
|8
|16.9
|5.3
|4.4
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Northcrest Elementary School
|3
|9.2
|16.9
|6.2
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Northcrest Elementary School
|4
|21.4
|17.9
|10.7
|16.1
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Northcrest Elementary School
|5
|24
|12
|10
|20.4
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Northwood Middle School
|6
|19.1
|14.4
|11.2
|24.3
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Northwood Middle School
|7
|21.6
|11.4
|7.9
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Northwood Middle School
|8
|24.7
|17.8
|14.4
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Portage Middle School
|6
|16.9
|8.8
|5.4
|12.9
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Portage Middle School
|7
|13
|6.1
|4.1
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Portage Middle School
|8
|22.1
|9.9
|6.7
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Robert C Harris Elementary School
|3
|34.7
|44.9
|26.5
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Robert C Harris Elementary School
|4
|34.5
|43.1
|25.9
|46.6
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Robert C Harris Elementary School
|5
|40.3
|34.3
|23.9
|46.3
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Saint Joseph Central School
|3
|25.4
|31.3
|20.9
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Saint Joseph Central School
|4
|22.1
|29.9
|16.4
|25
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Saint Joseph Central School
|5
|31.7
|41.7
|23.3
|40
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Shawnee Middle School
|6
|20.9
|14.7
|10.9
|20.9
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Shawnee Middle School
|7
|16.4
|11.4
|9.7
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Shawnee Middle School
|8
|27.5
|6.4
|5.6
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|South Wayne Elementary School
|3
|12.7
|20
|13
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|South Wayne Elementary School
|4
|18
|28.8
|12
|18.8
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|South Wayne Elementary School
|5
|18.8
|7.8
|7.9
|11.1
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Study Elementary School
|3
|2.2
|19.6
|2.2
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Study Elementary School
|4
|18.4
|14.3
|12.2
|14.3
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Study Elementary School
|5
|8.6
|5.7
|0
|14.3
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Washington Center Elementary Sch
|3
|12.7
|30.4
|11.4
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Washington Center Elementary Sch
|4
|18.7
|29.3
|17.3
|14.7
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Washington Center Elementary Sch
|5
|30
|38.8
|23.8
|35.4
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Washington Elementary School
|3
|12.5
|39.4
|12.5
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Washington Elementary School
|4
|18.8
|28.1
|15.6
|18.8
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Washington Elementary School
|5
|12.5
|8.3
|4.2
|16.7
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Waynedale Elementary School
|3
|23.6
|25.9
|13
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Waynedale Elementary School
|4
|26.9
|23.1
|15.4
|26.9
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Waynedale Elementary School
|5
|20.3
|19
|13.8
|25.4
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Weisser Park Elementary School
|3
|45.2
|47
|37.4
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Weisser Park Elementary School
|4
|38.9
|36
|28.8
|29.7
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Weisser Park Elementary School
|5
|33.6
|27
|20.9
|33.3
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Willard Shambaugh Elementary Sch
|3
|26.9
|30.8
|19.2
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Willard Shambaugh Elementary Sch
|4
|18.8
|35.4
|16.7
|29.2
|Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Willard Shambaugh Elementary Sch
|5
|31.5
|40.7
|27.8
|22.2
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Aboite Elementary School
|3
|78.6
|77.4
|72.6
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Aboite Elementary School
|4
|64
|65.2
|58.4
|64
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Aboite Elementary School
|5
|60.2
|61.2
|50
|67.3
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Covington Elementary School
|3
|29.8
|50.4
|23.4
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Covington Elementary School
|4
|23.3
|34.1
|17.1
|26.4
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Covington Elementary School
|5
|44.3
|36.1
|27
|50.8
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Deer Ridge Elementary
|3
|36
|66
|36
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Deer Ridge Elementary
|4
|38.4
|54.8
|35.6
|41.1
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Deer Ridge Elementary
|5
|45.5
|36.4
|25.8
|57.6
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Haverhill Elementary School
|3
|48.6
|62.9
|47.1
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Haverhill Elementary School
|4
|35.2
|32.4
|21.1
|42.3
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Haverhill Elementary School
|5
|41.8
|35.4
|24.1
|45.6
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Lafayette Meadow School
|3
|41.7
|58.3
|31.3
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Lafayette Meadow School
|4
|36.7
|50.5
|27.5
|30.3
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Lafayette Meadow School
|5
|47.7
|50.8
|35.2
|43
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Summit Middle School
|6
|39.4
|35.2
|27.7
|56.4
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Summit Middle School
|7
|49.2
|41.7
|33.1
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Summit Middle School
|8
|47.8
|32.4
|26.6
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Whispering Meadow Elementary Sch
|3
|36
|40.4
|28.1
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Whispering Meadow Elementary Sch
|4
|47
|41
|34.9
|31.3
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Whispering Meadow Elementary Sch
|5
|27.8
|27.8
|18.9
|30
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Woodside Middle School
|6
|35.8
|25.1
|20.2
|43.4
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Woodside Middle School
|7
|38
|37.1
|28.2
|MSD Southwest Allen County Schls
|Woodside Middle School
|8
|52.4
|35.9
|31.6
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Arcola School
|3
|63.6
|81.8
|57.6
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Arcola School
|4
|60
|65.5
|48.3
|67.9
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Arcola School
|5
|57.6
|66.7
|57.6
|63.6
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Carroll Middle School
|6
|54.7
|43.4
|37.4
|48.2
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Carroll Middle School
|7
|51.1
|39.3
|32.1
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Carroll Middle School
|8
|61.7
|34.8
|31.8
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Cedar Canyon Elementary School
|3
|58.3
|74.1
|55.6
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Cedar Canyon Elementary School
|4
|55.3
|71.3
|52.1
|54.3
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Cedar Canyon Elementary School
|5
|71.7
|59.8
|52.2
|71.7
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Eel River Elementary School
|3
|48.4
|70.7
|46.2
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Eel River Elementary School
|4
|40.4
|52.8
|33.7
|42.7
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Eel River Elementary School
|5
|36.6
|47
|30.5
|54.2
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Hickory Center Elementary School
|3
|57.9
|66.7
|50.9
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Hickory Center Elementary School
|4
|49.3
|56.3
|39.4
|46.5
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Hickory Center Elementary School
|5
|55.2
|58.6
|47.1
|56.3
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Huntertown Elementary School
|3
|26.9
|58.8
|26.9
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Huntertown Elementary School
|4
|36.8
|39.2
|28
|34.4
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Huntertown Elementary School
|5
|44.7
|30.9
|26.6
|50
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Maple Creek Middle School
|6
|62.1
|50.3
|43.3
|62
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Maple Creek Middle School
|7
|60.5
|41.3
|35.5
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Maple Creek Middle School
|8
|57.9
|32.9
|29.9
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Oak View Elementary School
|3
|53.1
|72.9
|50
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Oak View Elementary School
|4
|45.6
|60.2
|37.9
|52
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Oak View Elementary School
|5
|69.1
|66.7
|59.3
|65.4
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Perry Hill Elementary School
|3
|54.6
|61.1
|49.1
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Perry Hill Elementary School
|4
|55.4
|65.3
|45.5
|55.4
|Northwest Allen County Schools
|Perry Hill Elementary School
|5
|51.5
|47.5
|35.4
|56.6
|Private
|Ascension Lutheran School
|3
|41.7
|50
|33.3
|Private
|Ascension Lutheran School
|4
|33.3
|41.7
|16.7
|33.3
|Private
|Ascension Lutheran School
|5
|45.5
|27.3
|18.2
|45.5
|Private
|Blackhawk Christian Elementary Sch
|3
|68.8
|78.1
|62.5
|Private
|Blackhawk Christian Elementary Sch
|4
|71.2
|86.3
|67.1
|67.1
|Private
|Blackhawk Christian Elementary Sch
|5
|86.2
|84.6
|80
|75.4
|Private
|Blackhawk Christian Elementary Sch
|6
|88.9
|98.1
|87
|87
|Private
|Blackhawk Christian Mdl/High Sch
|7
|78.4
|64.7
|60.8
|Private
|Blackhawk Christian Mdl/High Sch
|8
|81
|47.6
|46
|Private
|Central Christian School
|3
|50
|60
|50
|Private
|Central Christian School
|4
|46.2
|69.2
|38.5
|46.2
|Private
|Central Christian School
|5
|60
|40
|40
|50
|Private
|Central Lutheran School
|3
|50
|68.8
|46.9
|Private
|Central Lutheran School
|4
|62.1
|51.7
|48.3
|44.8
|Private
|Central Lutheran School
|5
|38.9
|44.4
|27.8
|63.9
|Private
|Central Lutheran School
|6
|37
|37
|33.3
|33.3
|Private
|Central Lutheran School
|7
|57.1
|48.6
|37.1
|Private
|Central Lutheran School
|8
|64.7
|52.9
|41.2
|Private
|Concordia Lutheran School
|3
|44.2
|60.5
|39.5
|Private
|Concordia Lutheran School
|4
|35.5
|51.6
|29
|48.4
|Private
|Concordia Lutheran School
|5
|43.2
|24.3
|13.5
|43.2
|Private
|Concordia Lutheran School
|6
|41
|17.9
|17.9
|33.3
|Private
|Concordia Lutheran School
|7
|33.3
|30.3
|21.2
|Private
|Concordia Lutheran School
|8
|30.8
|13.2
|10.5
|Private
|Emmanuel St Michael Lutheran Sch
|3
|55
|70
|47.5
|Private
|Emmanuel St Michael Lutheran Sch
|4
|63
|63
|51.9
|69.2
|Private
|Emmanuel St Michael Lutheran Sch
|5
|73.7
|65.8
|57.9
|73.7
|Private
|Emmanuel St Michael Lutheran Sch
|6
|68.6
|62.9
|54.3
|74.3
|Private
|Emmanuel St Michael Lutheran Sch
|7
|91.5
|63.8
|61.7
|Private
|Emmanuel St Michael Lutheran Sch
|8
|72.5
|50
|45
|Private
|Emmaus Lutheran School
|3
|31.3
|56.3
|25
|Private
|Emmaus Lutheran School
|4
|60
|55
|45
|80
|Private
|Emmaus Lutheran School
|5
|50
|50
|37.5
|62.5
|Private
|Emmaus Lutheran School
|6
|34.8
|34.8
|26.1
|45.5
|Private
|Emmaus Lutheran School
|7
|63.6
|54.5
|45.5
|Private
|Emmaus Lutheran School
|8
|63.6
|27.3
|18.2
|Private
|Holy Cross Lutheran School
|3
|55
|65
|42.5
|Private
|Holy Cross Lutheran School
|4
|44.8
|41.4
|37.9
|41.4
|Private
|Holy Cross Lutheran School
|5
|47.4
|57.9
|44.7
|52.6
|Private
|Holy Cross Lutheran School
|6
|59.1
|31.8
|31.8
|63.6
|Private
|Holy Cross Lutheran School
|7
|68.6
|45.7
|45.7
|Private
|Holy Cross Lutheran School
|8
|83
|61.7
|55.3
|Private
|International Leadership Schools
|3
|20.7
|27.6
|17.2
|Private
|International Leadership Schools
|4
|6.5
|9.7
|6.5
|12.9
|Private
|International Leadership Schools
|5
|13.8
|3.4
|3.4
|3.4
|Private
|International Leadership Schools
|6
|10.7
|3.6
|0
|7.1
|Private
|International Leadership Schools
|7
|12.5
|16.7
|12.5
|Private
|International Leadership Schools
|8
|15.4
|7.7
|7.7
|Private
|Lutheran South Unity School
|4
|40.9
|18.2
|18.2
|36.4
|Private
|Lutheran South Unity School
|5
|37.5
|18.8
|6.3
|43.8
|Private
|Lutheran South Unity School
|6
|46.2
|30.8
|30.8
|46.2
|Private
|Lutheran South Unity School
|7
|53.3
|33.3
|33.3
|Private
|Most Precious Blood School
|3
|40.9
|40.9
|22.7
|Private
|Most Precious Blood School
|4
|47.4
|26.3
|21.1
|36.8
|Private
|Most Precious Blood School
|5
|57.1
|42.9
|33.3
|42.9
|Private
|Most Precious Blood School
|6
|38.1
|21.7
|14.3
|54.5
|Private
|Most Precious Blood School
|7
|53.3
|33.3
|33.3
|Private
|Most Precious Blood School
|8
|55
|23.8
|25
|Private
|Our Lady School
|3
|76.9
|84.6
|76.9
|Private
|Our Lady School
|7
|63.6
|45.5
|36.4
|Private
|Queen Of Angels School
|3
|33.3
|66.7
|33.3
|Private
|Queen Of Angels School
|4
|40
|20
|20
|40
|Private
|Queen Of Angels School
|5
|50
|33.3
|27.8
|44.4
|Private
|Queen Of Angels School
|6
|47.4
|36.8
|26.3
|68.4
|Private
|Queen Of Angels School
|7
|37.5
|37.5
|31.3
|Private
|Queen Of Angels School
|8
|50
|33.3
|33.3
|Private
|Saint Aloysius Catholic School
|7
|70
|60
|50
|Private
|Saint Charles Borromeo School
|3
|54.4
|80.9
|54.4
|Private
|Saint Charles Borromeo School
|4
|51.2
|52.4
|40.5
|56
|Private
|Saint Charles Borromeo School
|5
|54.8
|50.7
|43.8
|54.8
|Private
|Saint Charles Borromeo School
|6
|80
|65
|63.8
|65
|Private
|Saint Charles Borromeo School
|7
|64
|58.7
|53.3
|Private
|Saint Charles Borromeo School
|8
|80
|60
|60
|Private
|Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic Sch
|3
|55.4
|66.2
|53.8
|Private
|Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic Sch
|4
|53.7
|63
|51.9
|53.7
|Private
|Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic Sch
|5
|67.9
|60.7
|53.6
|57.1
|Private
|Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic Sch
|6
|45
|50
|27.5
|52.5
|Private
|Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic Sch
|7
|66.7
|48.7
|41
|Private
|Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic Sch
|8
|82.2
|53.3
|48.9
|Private
|Saint John The Baptist Catholic
|3
|50
|73.3
|50
|Private
|Saint John The Baptist Catholic
|4
|54.2
|62.5
|50
|45.8
|Private
|Saint John The Baptist Catholic
|5
|53.8
|69.2
|46.2
|53.8
|Private
|Saint John The Baptist Catholic
|6
|64
|40
|36
|52
|Private
|Saint John The Baptist Catholic
|7
|27.3
|40.9
|22.7
|Private
|Saint John The Baptist Catholic
|8
|60
|50
|50
|Private
|Saint John The Baptist School
|3
|68.2
|60.9
|54.5
|Private
|Saint John The Baptist School
|4
|63.6
|48.5
|42.4
|45.5
|Private
|Saint John The Baptist School
|5
|60
|55
|50
|78.9
|Private
|Saint John The Baptist School
|6
|32.1
|21.4
|21.4
|32.1
|Private
|Saint John The Baptist School
|7
|50
|22.2
|11.5
|Private
|Saint John The Baptist School
|8
|37.5
|12.5
|12.5
|Private
|Saint Joseph Catholic School
|3
|6.3
|18.8
|0
|Private
|Saint Joseph Catholic School
|4
|43.8
|18.8
|18.8
|25
|Private
|Saint Joseph Catholic School
|5
|38.9
|27.8
|16.7
|33.3
|Private
|Saint Joseph Catholic School
|6
|10.5
|5.3
|5.3
|15.8
|Private
|Saint Joseph Catholic School
|7
|22.2
|11.1
|11.1
|Private
|Saint Joseph Catholic School
|8
|40
|13.3
|13.3
|Private
|Saint Jude Elementary School
|3
|51.3
|76.9
|48.7
|Private
|Saint Jude Elementary School
|4
|58.8
|55.9
|44.1
|44.1
|Private
|Saint Jude Elementary School
|5
|50
|81
|50
|73.8
|Private
|Saint Jude Elementary School
|6
|54
|45.1
|40
|60.8
|Private
|Saint Jude Elementary School
|7
|59.1
|40.9
|40.9
|Private
|Saint Jude Elementary School
|8
|63.3
|43.3
|36.7
|Private
|Saint Louis Besancon Catholic Sch
|3
|15.4
|30.8
|15.4
|Private
|Saint Louis Besancon Catholic Sch
|4
|28.6
|33.3
|14.3
|19
|Private
|Saint Louis Besancon Catholic Sch
|5
|37.5
|43.8
|37.5
|62.5
|Private
|Saint Louis Besancon Catholic Sch
|6
|72.7
|63.6
|63.6
|81.8
|Private
|Saint Louis Besancon Catholic Sch
|8
|64.3
|50
|42.9
|Private
|Saint Paul Lutheran School
|3
|46.2
|38.5
|38.5
|Private
|Saint Paul Lutheran School
|4
|33.3
|22.2
|22.2
|33.3
|Private
|Saint Paul Lutheran School
|5
|15
|30
|15
|40
|Private
|Saint Paul Lutheran School
|6
|28.6
|21.4
|21.4
|42.9
|Private
|Saint Paul Lutheran School
|7
|25
|12.5
|12.5
|Private
|Saint Paul Lutheran School
|8
|43.8
|18.8
|18.8
|Private
|Saint Peter's Lutheran School
|3
|34.8
|39.1
|26.1
|Private
|Saint Peter's Lutheran School
|4
|26.3
|15.8
|5.3
|21.1
|Private
|Saint Peter's Lutheran School
|5
|29.2
|37.5
|16.7
|39.1
|Private
|Saint Peter's Lutheran School
|6
|61.9
|57.1
|47.6
|47.6
|Private
|Saint Peter's Lutheran School
|7
|63.2
|42.1
|42.1
|Private
|Saint Peter's Lutheran School
|8
|50
|38.9
|38.9
|Private
|Saint Rose of Lima School
|8
|54.5
|9.1
|9.1
|Private
|Saint Therese School
|3
|40
|33.3
|33.3
|Private
|Saint Therese School
|4
|12.5
|18.8
|6.3
|31.3
|Private
|Saint Therese School
|5
|28.6
|7.1
|7.1
|35.7
|Private
|Saint Therese School
|6
|31.6
|10.5
|5.3
|10.5
|Private
|Saint Therese School
|7
|37.5
|31.3
|18.8
|Private
|Saint Therese School
|8
|44.4
|16.7
|11.1
|Private
|Saint Vincent DePaul School
|3
|76.2
|71.4
|61.9
|Private
|Saint Vincent DePaul School
|4
|80.2
|76.5
|69.1
|65
|Private
|Saint Vincent DePaul School
|5
|64
|60.7
|51.7
|62.9
|Private
|Saint Vincent DePaul School
|6
|71.6
|63
|56.8
|70.4
|Private
|Saint Vincent DePaul School
|7
|79
|58
|58
|Private
|Saint Vincent DePaul School
|8
|72.7
|53.2
|49.4
|Private
|St John-Emmanuel Lutheran School
|3
|66.7
|83.3
|66.7
|Private
|St John-Emmanuel Lutheran School
|4
|81.8
|72.7
|63.6
|63.6
|Private
|St John-Emmanuel Lutheran School
|6
|60
|60
|46.7
|40
|Private
|St John-Emmanuel Lutheran School
|7
|80
|60
|60
|Private
|St John-Emmanuel Lutheran School
|8
|54.5
|45.5
|36.4
|Private
|St Joseph Hessen Cassel Cath Sch
|3
|33.3
|57.1
|33.3
|Private
|St Joseph Hessen Cassel Cath Sch
|4
|61.5
|61.5
|53.8
|41.7
|Private
|St Joseph Hessen Cassel Cath Sch
|5
|76.9
|76.9
|69.2
|76.9
|Private
|St Joseph Hessen Cassel Cath Sch
|6
|70.6
|70.6
|58.8
|76.5
|Private
|St Joseph Hessen Cassel Cath Sch
|7
|100
|60
|60
|Private
|St Joseph Hessen Cassel Cath Sch
|8
|46.7
|73.3
|46.7
|Private
|Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School
|3
|42.9
|75
|42.9
|Private
|Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School
|4
|33.3
|46.7
|33.3
|35.7
|Private
|Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School
|5
|50
|50
|35.7
|58.3
|Private
|Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School
|6
|50
|10
|10
|40
|Private
|Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School
|7
|40
|60
|40
|Private
|Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School
|8
|70
|50
|50
|Private
|Woodburn Lutheran School
|3
|50
|66.7
|50
|Private
|Woodburn Lutheran School
|4
|83.3
|75
|75
|83.3
|Private
|Woodburn Lutheran School
|5
|61.5
|61.5
|53.8
|84.6
|Private
|Woodburn Lutheran School
|6
|80
|70
|70
|90
|Private
|Woodburn Lutheran School
|8
|80
|66.7
|60
|Smith Academy for Excellence
|Smith Academy for Excellence
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Timothy L Johnson Academy
|Timothy L Johnson Academy
|3
|8.8
|7.4
|0
|Timothy L Johnson Academy
|Timothy L Johnson Academy
|4
|4.4
|4.4
|1.5
|1.5
|Timothy L Johnson Academy
|Timothy L Johnson Academy
|5
|11.3
|6.5
|6.5
|8.1
|Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle
|Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle
|6
|10.4
|4.2
|4.2
|4.2
|Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle
|Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle
|7
|4.8
|2.4
|2.4
|Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle
|Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle
|8
|10.3
|0
|0
DeKalb County
|CORPORATION
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|ENGLISH
|MATH
|BOTH
|SCIENCE
|SOCIAL STUDIES
|DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist
|Country Meadow Elementary School
|3
|38.6
|52.4
|31
|DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist
|Country Meadow Elementary School
|4
|38
|47.9
|37.5
|37.5
|DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist
|Country Meadow Elementary School
|5
|36.7
|33.3
|23.3
|26.7
|DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist
|DeKalb Middle School
|6
|46.2
|33.7
|30.3
|39.5
|DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist
|DeKalb Middle School
|7
|50.4
|32.5
|31
|DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist
|DeKalb Middle School
|8
|60.4
|34.1
|31.2
|DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist
|James R Watson Elementary School
|3
|56
|65.9
|49.5
|DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist
|James R Watson Elementary School
|4
|57.9
|75
|52.6
|52.6
|DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist
|James R Watson Elementary School
|5
|53.6
|48.8
|36.9
|51.2
|DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist
|McKenney-Harrison Elementary Sch
|3
|25
|42.2
|21.1
|DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist
|McKenney-Harrison Elementary Sch
|4
|37.1
|60.5
|34.9
|35.3
|DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist
|McKenney-Harrison Elementary Sch
|5
|49.4
|49.4
|40.4
|45.5
|DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist
|Waterloo Elementary School
|3
|38.1
|28.6
|28.6
|DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist
|Waterloo Elementary School
|4
|6.9
|17.2
|6.9
|17.2
|DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist
|Waterloo Elementary School
|5
|31
|31
|24.1
|17.2
|DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist
|Butler Elementary School
|3
|27.8
|40.7
|24.1
|DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist
|Butler Elementary School
|4
|20.8
|22.9
|10.4
|25
|DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist
|Butler Elementary School
|5
|31.7
|11.7
|11.7
|36.7
|DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist
|Butler Elementary School
|6
|16.2
|20.6
|14.7
|22.1
|DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist
|Eastside Junior-Senior High School
|7
|36.9
|31.1
|26.2
|DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist
|Eastside Junior-Senior High School
|8
|37
|28.7
|22.2
|DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist
|Riverdale Elementary School
|3
|30.6
|47.2
|30.6
|DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist
|Riverdale Elementary School
|4
|65.9
|68.3
|53.7
|63.4
|DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist
|Riverdale Elementary School
|5
|42.1
|34.2
|21.1
|34.2
|DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist
|Riverdale Elementary School
|6
|45.7
|39.1
|32.6
|52.2
|Garrett-Keyser-Butler Com Sch Corp
|Garrett Middle School
|6
|29.9
|36.5
|19
|30.7
|Garrett-Keyser-Butler Com Sch Corp
|Garrett Middle School
|7
|37.3
|40
|26.7
|Garrett-Keyser-Butler Com Sch Corp
|Garrett Middle School
|8
|30.9
|19.9
|17.2
|Garrett-Keyser-Butler Com Sch Corp
|J E Ober Elementary School
|3
|18.6
|35.6
|16.1
|Garrett-Keyser-Butler Com Sch Corp
|J E Ober Elementary School
|4
|24.4
|37.8
|16.8
|30.3
|Garrett-Keyser-Butler Com Sch Corp
|J E Ober Elementary School
|5
|18.8
|32.8
|13.3
|20.3
|Private
|Lakewood Park Christian School
|3
|62.2
|64.9
|54.1
|Private
|Lakewood Park Christian School
|4
|52.5
|42.5
|35
|60
|Private
|Lakewood Park Christian School
|5
|53.1
|43.8
|37.5
|56.3
|Private
|Lakewood Park Christian School
|6
|60
|17.1
|11.4
|34.3
|Private
|Lakewood Park Christian School
|7
|50.9
|23.6
|16.4
|Private
|Lakewood Park Christian School
|8
|61.3
|32.3
|32.3
|Private
|Saint Joseph School
|3
|53.8
|53.8
|53.8
|Private
|Saint Joseph School
|5
|90.9
|45.5
|45.5
|54.5
Huntington County
|CORPORATION
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|ENGLISH
|MATH
|BOTH
|SCIENCE
|SOCIAL STUDIES
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Andrews Elementary School
|3
|39.7
|58.6
|37.9
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Andrews Elementary School
|4
|38.6
|50.9
|33.3
|38.6
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Andrews Elementary School
|5
|24.5
|34.7
|16.3
|34.7
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Crestview Middle School
|6
|35.6
|20
|16.3
|33.3
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Crestview Middle School
|7
|34.3
|28.6
|22.6
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Crestview Middle School
|8
|42.5
|35.4
|29.6
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Flint Springs Elementary
|3
|37
|34.2
|24.7
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Flint Springs Elementary
|4
|40.8
|51.3
|34.2
|51.3
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Flint Springs Elementary
|5
|35
|20
|16.3
|35
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Horace Mann Elementary
|3
|30.4
|50.6
|25.3
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Horace Mann Elementary
|4
|28.6
|33.9
|23.2
|33.9
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Horace Mann Elementary
|5
|23.4
|20.3
|12.5
|26.6
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Lincoln Elementary School
|3
|29.2
|27.7
|21.5
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Lincoln Elementary School
|4
|10.3
|22.4
|8.6
|15.5
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Lincoln Elementary School
|5
|9.4
|17.2
|6.3
|14.1
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Riverview School
|6
|35.2
|27.8
|21.8
|38.5
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Riverview School
|7
|37.1
|26.9
|17.8
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Riverview School
|8
|49.4
|31.2
|28.2
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Roanoke Elementary School
|3
|50
|62.1
|47
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Roanoke Elementary School
|4
|37.8
|43.2
|24.3
|44.6
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Roanoke Elementary School
|5
|41
|42.9
|33.7
|56
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Salamonie School
|3
|46.8
|66
|42.6
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Salamonie School
|4
|44.2
|51.2
|41.9
|34.9
|Huntington Co Com Sch Corp
|Salamonie School
|5
|41.3
|45.7
|34.8
|47.8
|Private
|Huntington Catholic School
|3
|45.5
|63.6
|45.5
|Private
|Huntington Catholic School
|4
|50
|50
|40
|20
|Private
|Huntington Catholic School
|5
|18.2
|36.4
|9.1
|27.3
|Private
|Huntington Catholic School
|6
|60
|70
|60
|60
|Private
|Huntington Catholic School
|8
|80
|20
|20
Kosciusko County
|CORPORATION
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|ENGLISH
|MATH
|BOTH
|SCIENCE
|SOCIAL STUDIES
|Private
|Lakeland Christian Academy
|3
|66.7
|75
|66.7
|Private
|Lakeland Christian Academy
|4
|43.8
|43.8
|37.5
|50
|Private
|Lakeland Christian Academy
|5
|70.6
|70.6
|64.7
|94.1
|Private
|Lakeland Christian Academy
|6
|70.6
|41.2
|35.3
|41.2
|Private
|Lakeland Christian Academy
|7
|80
|54.5
|60
|Private
|Lakeland Christian Academy
|8
|73.1
|46.2
|42.3
|Private
|Sacred Heart School
|3
|62.5
|87.5
|62.5
|Private
|Sacred Heart School
|4
|57.1
|52.4
|47.6
|61.9
|Private
|Sacred Heart School
|5
|46.7
|53.3
|46.7
|46.7
|Private
|Sacred Heart School
|6
|72.7
|72.7
|63.6
|63.6
|Tippecanoe Valley School Corp
|Mentone Elementary School
|3
|38.3
|63.3
|33.3
|Tippecanoe Valley School Corp
|Mentone Elementary School
|4
|45.9
|54.1
|42.6
|44.3
|Tippecanoe Valley School Corp
|Mentone Elementary School
|5
|30.1
|37
|26
|31.5
|Tippecanoe Valley School Corp
|Tippecanoe Valley Middle School
|6
|34.5
|47.9
|30.3
|47.9
|Tippecanoe Valley School Corp
|Tippecanoe Valley Middle School
|7
|46.8
|29.8
|25.5
|Tippecanoe Valley School Corp
|Tippecanoe Valley Middle School
|8
|34
|38.3
|25.5
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Claypool Elementary School
|3
|37.5
|43.8
|34.4
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Claypool Elementary School
|4
|36.6
|48.8
|34.1
|26.8
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Claypool Elementary School
|5
|30.8
|25.6
|15.4
|28.2
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Claypool Elementary School
|6
|45
|62.5
|40
|55
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Edgewood Middle School
|7
|47.6
|43.6
|37.5
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Edgewood Middle School
|8
|55.6
|37.9
|35.7
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Eisenhower Elementary School
|3
|65.7
|72.9
|61.4
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Eisenhower Elementary School
|4
|61.3
|56.5
|50
|45.2
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Eisenhower Elementary School
|5
|56.4
|48.7
|43.6
|56.4
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Eisenhower Elementary School
|6
|45
|51.7
|35
|40
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Harrison Elementary School
|3
|50
|56.9
|44.8
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Harrison Elementary School
|4
|48
|58.7
|41.3
|33.3
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Harrison Elementary School
|5
|36.8
|27.9
|23.5
|23.5
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Harrison Elementary School
|6
|48.5
|37.3
|33.3
|47
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Jefferson Elementary School
|3
|40.4
|55.3
|40.4
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Jefferson Elementary School
|4
|42.9
|53.1
|40.8
|42.9
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Jefferson Elementary School
|5
|32.1
|39.3
|23.2
|42.9
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Jefferson Elementary School
|6
|37.9
|28.8
|24.2
|36.4
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Lakeview Middle School
|7
|39.8
|39.3
|31.1
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Lakeview Middle School
|8
|42
|31.7
|23.5
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Leesburg Elementary School
|3
|62.3
|73.6
|58.5
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Leesburg Elementary School
|4
|26.7
|28.3
|16.7
|15
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Leesburg Elementary School
|5
|29.7
|48.4
|25
|21.9
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Leesburg Elementary School
|6
|45.7
|54.3
|37
|43.5
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Lincoln Elementary School
|3
|38
|49.4
|31.6
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Lincoln Elementary School
|4
|54.2
|58.3
|47.2
|47.2
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Lincoln Elementary School
|5
|57.7
|70.5
|55.1
|41
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Lincoln Elementary School
|6
|52.5
|52.5
|44.3
|37.7
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Madison Elementary School
|3
|44.4
|55.6
|38.1
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Madison Elementary School
|4
|42.9
|54.5
|32.5
|42.1
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Madison Elementary School
|5
|47.4
|59
|42.3
|39.7
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Madison Elementary School
|6
|43.7
|40.2
|36
|42
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Washington Elementary School
|3
|53.4
|65.9
|48.9
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Washington Elementary School
|4
|35.3
|36.8
|32.4
|39.7
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Washington Elementary School
|5
|44
|47.6
|35.7
|49.4
|Warsaw Community Schools
|Washington Elementary School
|6
|46.3
|32.5
|27.5
|51.3
|Wawasee Community School Corp
|Milford School
|3
|56.9
|68.6
|51
|Wawasee Community School Corp
|Milford School
|4
|37.5
|47.5
|27.5
|50
|Wawasee Community School Corp
|Milford School
|5
|35.4
|25
|18.8
|25
|Wawasee Community School Corp
|Milford School
|6
|28.6
|16.1
|10.7
|33.9
|Wawasee Community School Corp
|Milford School
|7
|23.7
|25.4
|16.9
|Wawasee Community School Corp
|Milford School
|8
|36.2
|19
|19
|Wawasee Community School Corp
|North Webster Elementary School
|3
|46.8
|46.8
|38.7
|Wawasee Community School Corp
|North Webster Elementary School
|4
|34.4
|33.3
|22.2
|28.1
|Wawasee Community School Corp
|North Webster Elementary School
|5
|45.3
|26.6
|21.9
|36.5
|Wawasee Community School Corp
|Syracuse Elementary School
|3
|34.5
|48.3
|31
|Wawasee Community School Corp
|Syracuse Elementary School
|4
|47.3
|60.4
|44
|40.7
|Wawasee Community School Corp
|Syracuse Elementary School
|5
|31.6
|39.8
|25.5
|39.6
|Wawasee Community School Corp
|Wawasee Middle School
|6
|26.7
|22.7
|15.1
|24.4
|Wawasee Community School Corp
|Wawasee Middle School
|7
|32.1
|26.7
|18.8
|Wawasee Community School Corp
|Wawasee Middle School
|8
|42.2
|22.3
|21.1
|Whitko Community School Corp
|Pierceton Elementary School
|3
|22.9
|33.3
|18.8
|Whitko Community School Corp
|Pierceton Elementary School
|4
|18
|24.5
|16.3
|22.4
|Whitko Community School Corp
|Pierceton Elementary School
|5
|32.5
|37.5
|22.5
|32.5
|Whitko Community School Corp
|Pierceton Elementary School
|6
|38
|26.5
|18.4
|34
Noble County
|CORPORATION
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|ENGLISH
|MATH
|BOTH
|SCIENCE
|SOCIAL STUDIES
|Central Noble Com School Corp
|Central Noble Elementary School
|3
|28.4
|52.7
|25.7
|Central Noble Com School Corp
|Central Noble Elementary School
|4
|29.8
|46.8
|28.7
|31.9
|Central Noble Com School Corp
|Central Noble Elementary School
|5
|34.9
|40.7
|31.4
|33.7
|Central Noble Com School Corp
|Central Noble Junior Senior HS
|6
|33.7
|25.6
|16.3
|34.1
|Central Noble Com School Corp
|Central Noble Junior Senior HS
|7
|35.2
|24.7
|21.3
|Central Noble Com School Corp
|Central Noble Junior Senior HS
|8
|37.6
|19.8
|16.8
|East Noble School Corporation
|Avilla Elementary School
|3
|54.5
|58.2
|43.6
|East Noble School Corporation
|Avilla Elementary School
|4
|42.3
|40.4
|32.7
|40.4
|East Noble School Corporation
|Avilla Elementary School
|5
|36.1
|29.5
|21.3
|32.8
|East Noble School Corporation
|East Noble Middle School
|6
|29.5
|31.5
|20.3
|34.3
|East Noble School Corporation
|East Noble Middle School
|7
|28.8
|30.7
|23.6
|East Noble School Corporation
|East Noble Middle School
|8
|25.3
|17.9
|12.5
|East Noble School Corporation
|North Side Elementary School
|3
|24.4
|22
|17.1
|East Noble School Corporation
|North Side Elementary School
|4
|32.8
|40.3
|22.4
|35.8
|East Noble School Corporation
|North Side Elementary School
|5
|10.5
|26.3
|7.9
|26.3
|East Noble School Corporation
|Rome City Elementary School
|3
|18.2
|31.8
|13.6
|East Noble School Corporation
|Rome City Elementary School
|4
|29.5
|38.6
|25
|29.5
|East Noble School Corporation
|Rome City Elementary School
|5
|35.1
|24.3
|21.6
|16.2
|East Noble School Corporation
|South Side Elementary School
|3
|20.5
|36.4
|20.5
|East Noble School Corporation
|South Side Elementary School
|4
|30
|42
|26
|24
|East Noble School Corporation
|South Side Elementary School
|5
|20.9
|37.3
|17.9
|19.7
|East Noble School Corporation
|Wayne Center Elem School
|3
|27.3
|34.5
|14.5
|East Noble School Corporation
|Wayne Center Elem School
|4
|26.7
|26.2
|18.3
|26.7
|East Noble School Corporation
|Wayne Center Elem School
|5
|28.9
|33.3
|15.6
|51.1
|Private
|Saint Mary Elementary School
|3
|53.8
|76.9
|53.8
|Private
|Saint Mary Elementary School
|4
|80
|80
|73.3
|80
|Private
|Saint Mary Elementary School
|5
|63.6
|27.3
|27.3
|63.6
|Private
|Saint Mary Elementary School
|7
|72.7
|63.6
|45.5
|Private
|Saint Mary Elementary School
|8
|71.4
|57.1
|50
|Private
|St John Lutheran School
|3
|45
|40
|35
|Private
|St John Lutheran School
|4
|60
|70
|50
|70
|West Noble School Corporation
|West Noble Elementary School
|3
|23.8
|31.1
|17.9
|West Noble School Corporation
|West Noble Elementary School
|4
|27.4
|37.8
|22.2
|17.8
|West Noble School Corporation
|West Noble Middle School
|5
|29.5
|24.1
|18.5
|33.5
|West Noble School Corporation
|West Noble Middle School
|6
|33.2
|20.8
|15.3
|33
|West Noble School Corporation
|West Noble Middle School
|7
|27.5
|24.6
|16.4
|West Noble School Corporation
|West Noble Middle School
|8
|32.3
|43.9
|25.4
Steuben County
|CORPORATION
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|ENGLISH
|MATH
|BOTH
|SCIENCE
|SOCIAL STUDIES
|Fremont Community Schools
|Fremont Elementary School
|3
|35.3
|50
|32.4
|Fremont Community Schools
|Fremont Elementary School
|4
|43.8
|47.9
|38.4
|52.1
|Fremont Community Schools
|Fremont Middle School
|5
|27.3
|14.3
|13
|39
|Fremont Community Schools
|Fremont Middle School
|6
|39.4
|40.8
|29.6
|52.1
|Fremont Community Schools
|Fremont Middle School
|7
|57.7
|50.7
|45.1
|Fremont Community Schools
|Fremont Middle School
|8
|41.6
|35.1
|29.9
|Hamilton Community Schools
|Hamilton Community Elementary Sch
|3
|43.5
|65.2
|39.1
|Hamilton Community Schools
|Hamilton Community Elementary Sch
|4
|29.2
|29.2
|25
|37.5
|Hamilton Community Schools
|Hamilton Community Elementary Sch
|5
|37.5
|45.8
|29.2
|33.3
|Hamilton Community Schools
|Hamilton Community High School
|6
|4
|8
|4
|4
|Hamilton Community Schools
|Hamilton Community High School
|7
|31.8
|27.3
|22.7
|Hamilton Community Schools
|Hamilton Community High School
|8
|16.7
|12.5
|12.5
|MSD Steuben County
|Angola Middle School
|6
|44.1
|34.7
|28.7
|50.3
|MSD Steuben County
|Angola Middle School
|7
|43.5
|31.1
|27.4
|MSD Steuben County
|Angola Middle School
|8
|45.1
|41.9
|33
|MSD Steuben County
|Carlin Park Elementary School
|3
|20
|32.5
|15
|MSD Steuben County
|Carlin Park Elementary School
|4
|33.3
|28.2
|25.6
|30.8
|MSD Steuben County
|Carlin Park Elementary School
|5
|34.1
|31.7
|24.4
|41.5
|MSD Steuben County
|Hendry Park Elementary School
|3
|28.6
|41.1
|21.4
|MSD Steuben County
|Hendry Park Elementary School
|4
|36.5
|54.7
|25.4
|25.4
|MSD Steuben County
|Hendry Park Elementary School
|5
|20.9
|27.9
|11.6
|34.9
|MSD Steuben County
|Pleasant Lake Elementary School
|3
|50
|33.3
|29.2
|MSD Steuben County
|Pleasant Lake Elementary School
|4
|36.4
|22.7
|18.2
|36.4
|MSD Steuben County
|Pleasant Lake Elementary School
|5
|41.2
|35.3
|29.4
|41.2
|MSD Steuben County
|Ryan Park Elementary School
|3
|39.4
|57.6
|36.4
|MSD Steuben County
|Ryan Park Elementary School
|4
|53.3
|63.3
|48.3
|58.3
|MSD Steuben County
|Ryan Park Elementary School
|5
|47.6
|49.2
|36.5
|55.6
Wells County
|CORPORATION
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|ENGLISH
|MATH
|BOTH
|SCIENCE
|SOCIAL STUDIES
|MSD Bluffton-Harrison
|Bluffton-Harrison Elementary Sch
|3
|47.8
|57.3
|44.6
|MSD Bluffton-Harrison
|Bluffton-Harrison Elementary Sch
|4
|32.6
|34
|27.8
|34
|MSD Bluffton-Harrison
|Bluffton-Harrison Middle School
|5
|36.6
|30.4
|24.1
|45.5
|MSD Bluffton-Harrison
|Bluffton-Harrison Middle School
|6
|40.1
|32.2
|25.7
|42.1
|MSD Bluffton-Harrison
|Bluffton-Harrison Middle School
|7
|44.3
|35.2
|31.1
|MSD Bluffton-Harrison
|Bluffton-Harrison Middle School
|8
|41.7
|39.6
|33.3
|Northern Wells Community Schools
|Lancaster Central School
|3
|44.3
|60.8
|43
|Northern Wells Community Schools
|Lancaster Central School
|4
|44.4
|52.2
|37.8
|37.8
|Northern Wells Community Schools
|Lancaster Central School
|5
|52.3
|51.1
|39.8
|46.6
|Northern Wells Community Schools
|Norwell Middle School
|6
|38.6
|48.1
|30.1
|49.5
|Northern Wells Community Schools
|Norwell Middle School
|7
|54.5
|43.9
|36
|Northern Wells Community Schools
|Norwell Middle School
|8
|53.1
|50.9
|41.7
|Northern Wells Community Schools
|Ossian Elementary
|3
|50
|57.3
|40.2
|Northern Wells Community Schools
|Ossian Elementary
|4
|39
|45.5
|27.3
|40.3
|Northern Wells Community Schools
|Ossian Elementary
|5
|40.4
|45.2
|32.7
|33.7
|Southern Wells Com Schools
|Southern Wells Elementary School
|3
|37.9
|51.5
|36.4
|Southern Wells Com Schools
|Southern Wells Elementary School
|4
|36.1
|44.3
|27.9
|45.9
|Southern Wells Com Schools
|Southern Wells Elementary School
|5
|39.2
|45.1
|33.3
|39.2
|Southern Wells Com Schools
|Southern Wells Elementary School
|6
|41.5
|42.4
|33.8
|40.9
|Southern Wells Com Schools
|Southern Wells Jr-Sr High School
|7
|50.7
|39.7
|38.4
|Southern Wells Com Schools
|Southern Wells Jr-Sr High School
|8
|54.7
|25
|21.9
Whitley County
|CORPORATION
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|ENGLISH
|MATH
|BOTH
|SCIENCE
|SOCIAL STUDIES
|Smith-Green Community Schools
|Churubusco Elementary School
|3
|35.5
|59.2
|35.5
|Smith-Green Community Schools
|Churubusco Elementary School
|4
|45.1
|42.9
|31.9
|46.2
|Smith-Green Community Schools
|Churubusco Elementary School
|5
|56.4
|46.2
|39.7
|65.4
|Smith-Green Community Schools
|Churubusco Jr-Sr High School
|6
|42.9
|26.7
|24.4
|40.4
|Smith-Green Community Schools
|Churubusco Jr-Sr High School
|7
|28.9
|22.7
|14.4
|Smith-Green Community Schools
|Churubusco Jr-Sr High School
|8
|36.3
|16.5
|14.3
|Whitko Community School Corp
|South Whitley Elementary School
|3
|54.1
|59.5
|48.6
|Whitko Community School Corp
|South Whitley Elementary School
|4
|61.5
|35
|33.3
|53.8
|Whitko Community School Corp
|South Whitley Elementary School
|5
|50
|50
|41.7
|50
|Whitko Community School Corp
|South Whitley Elementary School
|6
|42.9
|17.1
|14.3
|29.4
|Whitko Community School Corp
|Whitko Jr/Sr High School
|7
|25.6
|9.9
|8.6
|Whitko Community School Corp
|Whitko Jr/Sr High School
|8
|32
|14.1
|14.1
|Whitley County Con Schools
|Coesse School
|3
|54.3
|67.4
|50
|Whitley County Con Schools
|Coesse School
|4
|42
|54
|36
|44
|Whitley County Con Schools
|Coesse School
|5
|35.6
|39
|27.1
|40.7
|Whitley County Con Schools
|Indian Springs Middle School
|6
|37.1
|30.5
|25.7
|49.3
|Whitley County Con Schools
|Indian Springs Middle School
|7
|37.4
|28.1
|23.2
|Whitley County Con Schools
|Indian Springs Middle School
|8
|46.8
|25.9
|23.2
|Whitley County Con Schools
|Little Turtle Elementary School
|3
|36
|43.8
|29.2
|Whitley County Con Schools
|Little Turtle Elementary School
|4
|20.7
|30.5
|13.4
|33.8
|Whitley County Con Schools
|Little Turtle Elementary School
|5
|36
|40.9
|27.3
|42.7
|Whitley County Con Schools
|Mary Raber Elementary School
|3
|39.3
|53.6
|35.7
|Whitley County Con Schools
|Mary Raber Elementary School
|4
|24.1
|24.1
|17.2
|32.1
|Whitley County Con Schools
|Mary Raber Elementary School
|5
|26.8
|19.5
|14.6
|22
|Whitley County Con Schools
|Northern Heights Elementary School
|3
|51.6
|60.9
|46.9
|Whitley County Con Schools
|Northern Heights Elementary School
|4
|40.8
|54.9
|33.8
|42.3
|Whitley County Con Schools
|Northern Heights Elementary School
|5
|38.5
|47.3
|33
|41.1
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story