Area 2021 ILEARN results

The 2021 ILEARN results indicate only 28.6% of Indiana students in grades three through eight are proficient in English language arts and math. The Indiana Department of Education said the 2021 results present a new Indiana baseline and cautioned a comparison between 2021 and 2019 scores because of variables in instruction from COVID-19 and the disruption in 2020.

Adams County

CORPORATION SCHOOL GRADE ENGLISH MATH BOTH SCIENCE SOCIAL STUDIES Adams Central Community Schools Adams Central Elementary School 3 51.3 58.1 46.2 Adams Central Community Schools Adams Central Elementary School 4 42.6 50 34 57.4 Adams Central Community Schools Adams Central Elementary School 5 44.1 45.1 31.4 46.1 Adams Central Community Schools Adams Central Middle School 6 44.9 35.7 26.5 43.9 Adams Central Community Schools Adams Central Middle School 7 35.6 40.4 29.8 Adams Central Community Schools Adams Central Middle School 8 54.8 45.2 38.5 North Adams Community Schools Bellmont Elementary 3 25.6 44.2 24.4 North Adams Community Schools Bellmont Elementary 4 19.8 22.8 11.9 19.8 North Adams Community Schools Bellmont Elementary 5 22.7 24.7 14.4 37.1 North Adams Community Schools Bellmont Middle School 6 24.6 17.4 13.2 25 North Adams Community Schools Bellmont Middle School 7 42.6 21.9 21.1 North Adams Community Schools Bellmont Middle School 8 41 24.8 19 Private Saint Joseph School 3 39.3 60.7 35.7 Private Saint Joseph School 4 38.5 57.7 34.6 30.8 Private Saint Joseph School 5 40 40 32 24 Private Saint Joseph School 6 45.8 54.2 41.7 54.2 Private Saint Joseph School 7 56.1 36.6 31.7 Private Saint Joseph School 8 56.3 28.1 25 Private St Peter Immanuel Lutheran School 4 40 20 20 20 Private Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School 3 38.5 46.2 23.1 Private Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School 4 57.9 84.2 52.6 68.4 Private Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School 5 73.7 84.2 68.4 63.2 Private Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School 6 72.2 72.2 66.7 55.6 Private Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School 7 54.5 54.5 36.4 Private Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School 8 37.5 18.8 12.5 South Adams Schools South Adams Elementary School 3 35.2 51.1 31.8 South Adams Schools South Adams Elementary School 4 31.9 42.9 28.6 26.7 South Adams Schools South Adams Elementary School 5 37.4 67 35.2 48.3 South Adams Schools South Adams Middle School 6 44.6 48.8 37.3 45.8 South Adams Schools South Adams Middle School 7 47.7 52.3 38.6 South Adams Schools South Adams Middle School 8 44.7 47.7 36.5

Allen County

CORPORATION SCHOOL GRADE ENGLISH MATH BOTH SCIENCE SOCIAL STUDIES East Allen County Schools Cedarville Elementary School 3 74.6 78.3 66.7 East Allen County Schools Heritage Elementary School 3 42.9 50 35.7 East Allen County Schools Heritage Elementary School 4 29.4 30.9 20.6 30.9 East Allen County Schools Heritage Elementary School 5 31.5 34.2 21.9 37 East Allen County Schools Heritage Elementary School 6 53.7 30.5 28 36.6 East Allen County Schools Heritage Jr/Sr High School 7 37.2 31.6 22.4 East Allen County Schools Heritage Jr/Sr High School 8 26.8 8.5 7.3 East Allen County Schools Leo Elementary School 4 71.2 68.8 60.1 58.7 East Allen County Schools Leo Elementary School 5 67.6 63.4 56.9 63.9 East Allen County Schools Leo Elementary School 6 74.1 66.5 59.4 64.8 East Allen County Schools Leo Junior/Senior High School 7 56.4 50.5 43.6 East Allen County Schools Leo Junior/Senior High School 8 66.1 45 41.3 East Allen County Schools New Haven Intermediate School 3 28.5 36.9 23.8 East Allen County Schools New Haven Intermediate School 4 30.8 34.6 22.3 34.6 East Allen County Schools New Haven Intermediate School 5 23 19.4 13.4 31.9 East Allen County Schools New Haven Intermediate School 6 34.5 24.2 18.2 29.9 East Allen County Schools New Haven Jr/Sr High School 7 54.4 34 32 East Allen County Schools New Haven Jr/Sr High School 8 57.3 23.8 22.4 East Allen County Schools Paul Harding Jr High School 7 24.7 10.7 9.8 East Allen County Schools Paul Harding Jr High School 8 24.3 11.2 10.3 East Allen County Schools Prince Chapman Academy 3 16.7 15.6 9.7 East Allen County Schools Prince Chapman Academy 4 18.6 15.5 9.3 6.7 East Allen County Schools Prince Chapman Academy 5 19.2 16.4 10.3 14.6 East Allen County Schools Prince Chapman Academy 6 26.7 17.5 12.1 13.1 East Allen County Schools Woodlan Elementary School 3 58.6 63.2 52.9 East Allen County Schools Woodlan Elementary School 4 57.6 51.5 39.4 43.1 East Allen County Schools Woodlan Elementary School 5 47.4 40.8 34.2 40.8 East Allen County Schools Woodlan Elementary School 6 56.8 39.4 36.2 45.7 East Allen County Schools Woodlan Jr/Sr High School 7 53 38.6 34.9 East Allen County Schools Woodlan Jr/Sr High School 8 37.9 28.7 21.3 Fort Wayne Community Schools Adams Elementary School 3 4.5 11.1 4.5 Fort Wayne Community Schools Adams Elementary School 4 9.1 7.3 5.5 7.4 Fort Wayne Community Schools Adams Elementary School 5 4.9 2.5 2.5 2.5 Fort Wayne Community Schools Arlington Elementary School 3 27.7 50.8 26.2 Fort Wayne Community Schools Arlington Elementary School 4 33.3 28.8 21.2 25.8 Fort Wayne Community Schools Arlington Elementary School 5 34 34.6 26.9 37.7 Fort Wayne Community Schools Blackhawk Middle School 6 35.9 29.7 22 33.2 Fort Wayne Community Schools Blackhawk Middle School 7 34.3 24.7 19.9 Fort Wayne Community Schools Blackhawk Middle School 8 44.3 30.2 26.7 Fort Wayne Community Schools Bloomingdale Elementary School 3 7.7 17.9 7.7 Fort Wayne Community Schools Bloomingdale Elementary School 4 9.8 13.7 5.9 4.1 Fort Wayne Community Schools Bloomingdale Elementary School 5 6.7 8.7 4.4 4.3 Fort Wayne Community Schools Brentwood Elementary School 3 27.8 31.5 20.4 Fort Wayne Community Schools Brentwood Elementary School 4 24.5 20.4 14.3 28.6 Fort Wayne Community Schools Brentwood Elementary School 5 29 14.5 10.1 20.3 Fort Wayne Community Schools Fairfield Elementary School 3 14 16.3 9.3 Fort Wayne Community Schools Fairfield Elementary School 4 15.6 12.2 7.8 11.2 Fort Wayne Community Schools Fairfield Elementary School 5 15.3 11.1 5.6 11.3 Fort Wayne Community Schools Forest Park Elementary School 3 25.7 29.7 24.3 Fort Wayne Community Schools Forest Park Elementary School 4 18.8 17.5 10 19.5 Fort Wayne Community Schools Forest Park Elementary School 5 21.1 17.1 11.8 14.7 Fort Wayne Community Schools Francis M Price Elementary School 3 16.9 31.2 15.6 Fort Wayne Community Schools Francis M Price Elementary School 4 26.6 34.4 20.3 31.3 Fort Wayne Community Schools Francis M Price Elementary School 5 22.1 15.1 12.8 21.2 Fort Wayne Community Schools Franke Park Elementary School 3 32.7 36.7 26.5 Fort Wayne Community Schools Franke Park Elementary School 4 27.9 21.3 14.8 19.7 Fort Wayne Community Schools Franke Park Elementary School 5 22.5 23.9 12.7 28.2 Fort Wayne Community Schools Fred H Croninger Elementary School 3 71 76 66 Fort Wayne Community Schools Fred H Croninger Elementary School 4 78.4 79.2 72.8 75.2 Fort Wayne Community Schools Fred H Croninger Elementary School 5 54.3 57.4 44.7 62.4 Fort Wayne Community Schools Glenwood Park Elementary School 3 35.9 48.4 28.6 Fort Wayne Community Schools Glenwood Park Elementary School 4 44 42.9 31.9 30 Fort Wayne Community Schools Glenwood Park Elementary School 5 29.6 29.6 16.7 25 Fort Wayne Community Schools Harrison Hill Elementary School 3 18.1 20.7 11 Fort Wayne Community Schools Harrison Hill Elementary School 4 15.4 20.9 8.8 11 Fort Wayne Community Schools Harrison Hill Elementary School 5 21.7 22.6 14.5 17.1 Fort Wayne Community Schools Indian Village Elementary School 3 17 28.3 15.1 Fort Wayne Community Schools Indian Village Elementary School 4 17 26.4 15.1 15.1 Fort Wayne Community Schools Indian Village Elementary School 5 20.4 22.2 7.4 18.5 Fort Wayne Community Schools J Wilbur Haley Elementary School 3 23.4 22.4 15 Fort Wayne Community Schools J Wilbur Haley Elementary School 4 17 16.2 13.1 17 Fort Wayne Community Schools J Wilbur Haley Elementary School 5 19.3 17.5 7 16.5 Fort Wayne Community Schools Jeff H Towles Intermediate School 3 24.3 29.6 20 Fort Wayne Community Schools Jeff H Towles Intermediate School 4 30.2 27 25.4 31.7 Fort Wayne Community Schools Jeff H Towles Intermediate School 5 25.4 29.9 19.4 29.9 Fort Wayne Community Schools Jeff H Towles Intermediate School 6 25.7 12.2 9.5 27.4 Fort Wayne Community Schools Jeff H Towles Intermediate School 7 29.9 16.7 15.2 Fort Wayne Community Schools Jeff H Towles Intermediate School 8 38.6 15.5 14.3 Fort Wayne Community Schools Jefferson Middle School 6 25.2 22.7 17.6 36.3 Fort Wayne Community Schools Jefferson Middle School 7 25.2 21.3 14.1 Fort Wayne Community Schools Jefferson Middle School 8 35.6 22.9 17.9 Fort Wayne Community Schools John S Irwin Elementary School 3 34.7 44.9 26.5 Fort Wayne Community Schools John S Irwin Elementary School 4 21.7 23.9 19.6 19.6 Fort Wayne Community Schools John S Irwin Elementary School 5 40 20 20 33.3 Fort Wayne Community Schools Kekionga Middle School 6 15 8.9 6.5 13.6 Fort Wayne Community Schools Kekionga Middle School 7 15.4 7.4 5.7 Fort Wayne Community Schools Kekionga Middle School 8 19.8 14.5 10.5 Fort Wayne Community Schools Lakeside Middle School 6 13.5 9.2 6.2 13.8 Fort Wayne Community Schools Lakeside Middle School 7 12.3 6.6 4.5 Fort Wayne Community Schools Lakeside Middle School 8 25.3 7.6 7.1 Fort Wayne Community Schools Lane Middle School 6 16.9 10.6 9.4 22.6 Fort Wayne Community Schools Lane Middle School 7 19.6 10.4 8.6 Fort Wayne Community Schools Lane Middle School 8 22.5 6.7 6.3 Fort Wayne Community Schools Levan R Scott Academy 3 4.7 9.5 3.2 Fort Wayne Community Schools Levan R Scott Academy 4 3.7 5.7 1.9 5.7 Fort Wayne Community Schools Levan R Scott Academy 5 7.4 7.4 4.4 4.4 Fort Wayne Community Schools Lincoln Elementary School 3 32 41 30 Fort Wayne Community Schools Lincoln Elementary School 4 22.3 21.5 13.3 16.4 Fort Wayne Community Schools Lincoln Elementary School 5 25.5 26.6 17 28.7 Fort Wayne Community Schools Lindley Elementary School 3 48.7 41 38.5 Fort Wayne Community Schools Lindley Elementary School 4 15.7 17.6 10 16 Fort Wayne Community Schools Lindley Elementary School 5 30.8 20.5 12.8 15.4 Fort Wayne Community Schools Mabel K Holland Elementary School 3 37.9 48.3 34.5 Fort Wayne Community Schools Mabel K Holland Elementary School 4 39.7 55.2 37.9 35.7 Fort Wayne Community Schools Mabel K Holland Elementary School 5 37.5 46.4 30.4 39.3 Fort Wayne Community Schools Maplewood Elementary School 3 25 38.2 22.1 Fort Wayne Community Schools Maplewood Elementary School 4 24.2 19.7 15.2 15.2 Fort Wayne Community Schools Maplewood Elementary School 5 8.7 11.6 8.7 15.4 Fort Wayne Community Schools Memorial Park Middle School 6 35.9 29.2 23.9 35.6 Fort Wayne Community Schools Memorial Park Middle School 7 37.6 29.2 24.6 Fort Wayne Community Schools Memorial Park Middle School 8 45.1 36.4 31.1 Fort Wayne Community Schools Merle J Abbett Elementary School 3 6.8 2 2 Fort Wayne Community Schools Merle J Abbett Elementary School 4 5.7 4.7 2.4 4.7 Fort Wayne Community Schools Merle J Abbett Elementary School 5 18.1 5.8 5.8 4.3 Fort Wayne Community Schools Miami Middle School 6 9.5 4.8 3.7 7.4 Fort Wayne Community Schools Miami Middle School 7 19.6 8.1 4.5 Fort Wayne Community Schools Miami Middle School 8 16.9 5.3 4.4 Fort Wayne Community Schools Northcrest Elementary School 3 9.2 16.9 6.2 Fort Wayne Community Schools Northcrest Elementary School 4 21.4 17.9 10.7 16.1 Fort Wayne Community Schools Northcrest Elementary School 5 24 12 10 20.4 Fort Wayne Community Schools Northwood Middle School 6 19.1 14.4 11.2 24.3 Fort Wayne Community Schools Northwood Middle School 7 21.6 11.4 7.9 Fort Wayne Community Schools Northwood Middle School 8 24.7 17.8 14.4 Fort Wayne Community Schools Portage Middle School 6 16.9 8.8 5.4 12.9 Fort Wayne Community Schools Portage Middle School 7 13 6.1 4.1 Fort Wayne Community Schools Portage Middle School 8 22.1 9.9 6.7 Fort Wayne Community Schools Robert C Harris Elementary School 3 34.7 44.9 26.5 Fort Wayne Community Schools Robert C Harris Elementary School 4 34.5 43.1 25.9 46.6 Fort Wayne Community Schools Robert C Harris Elementary School 5 40.3 34.3 23.9 46.3 Fort Wayne Community Schools Saint Joseph Central School 3 25.4 31.3 20.9 Fort Wayne Community Schools Saint Joseph Central School 4 22.1 29.9 16.4 25 Fort Wayne Community Schools Saint Joseph Central School 5 31.7 41.7 23.3 40 Fort Wayne Community Schools Shawnee Middle School 6 20.9 14.7 10.9 20.9 Fort Wayne Community Schools Shawnee Middle School 7 16.4 11.4 9.7 Fort Wayne Community Schools Shawnee Middle School 8 27.5 6.4 5.6 Fort Wayne Community Schools South Wayne Elementary School 3 12.7 20 13 Fort Wayne Community Schools South Wayne Elementary School 4 18 28.8 12 18.8 Fort Wayne Community Schools South Wayne Elementary School 5 18.8 7.8 7.9 11.1 Fort Wayne Community Schools Study Elementary School 3 2.2 19.6 2.2 Fort Wayne Community Schools Study Elementary School 4 18.4 14.3 12.2 14.3 Fort Wayne Community Schools Study Elementary School 5 8.6 5.7 0 14.3 Fort Wayne Community Schools Washington Center Elementary Sch 3 12.7 30.4 11.4 Fort Wayne Community Schools Washington Center Elementary Sch 4 18.7 29.3 17.3 14.7 Fort Wayne Community Schools Washington Center Elementary Sch 5 30 38.8 23.8 35.4 Fort Wayne Community Schools Washington Elementary School 3 12.5 39.4 12.5 Fort Wayne Community Schools Washington Elementary School 4 18.8 28.1 15.6 18.8 Fort Wayne Community Schools Washington Elementary School 5 12.5 8.3 4.2 16.7 Fort Wayne Community Schools Waynedale Elementary School 3 23.6 25.9 13 Fort Wayne Community Schools Waynedale Elementary School 4 26.9 23.1 15.4 26.9 Fort Wayne Community Schools Waynedale Elementary School 5 20.3 19 13.8 25.4 Fort Wayne Community Schools Weisser Park Elementary School 3 45.2 47 37.4 Fort Wayne Community Schools Weisser Park Elementary School 4 38.9 36 28.8 29.7 Fort Wayne Community Schools Weisser Park Elementary School 5 33.6 27 20.9 33.3 Fort Wayne Community Schools Willard Shambaugh Elementary Sch 3 26.9 30.8 19.2 Fort Wayne Community Schools Willard Shambaugh Elementary Sch 4 18.8 35.4 16.7 29.2 Fort Wayne Community Schools Willard Shambaugh Elementary Sch 5 31.5 40.7 27.8 22.2 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Aboite Elementary School 3 78.6 77.4 72.6 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Aboite Elementary School 4 64 65.2 58.4 64 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Aboite Elementary School 5 60.2 61.2 50 67.3 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Covington Elementary School 3 29.8 50.4 23.4 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Covington Elementary School 4 23.3 34.1 17.1 26.4 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Covington Elementary School 5 44.3 36.1 27 50.8 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Deer Ridge Elementary 3 36 66 36 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Deer Ridge Elementary 4 38.4 54.8 35.6 41.1 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Deer Ridge Elementary 5 45.5 36.4 25.8 57.6 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Haverhill Elementary School 3 48.6 62.9 47.1 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Haverhill Elementary School 4 35.2 32.4 21.1 42.3 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Haverhill Elementary School 5 41.8 35.4 24.1 45.6 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Lafayette Meadow School 3 41.7 58.3 31.3 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Lafayette Meadow School 4 36.7 50.5 27.5 30.3 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Lafayette Meadow School 5 47.7 50.8 35.2 43 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Summit Middle School 6 39.4 35.2 27.7 56.4 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Summit Middle School 7 49.2 41.7 33.1 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Summit Middle School 8 47.8 32.4 26.6 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Whispering Meadow Elementary Sch 3 36 40.4 28.1 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Whispering Meadow Elementary Sch 4 47 41 34.9 31.3 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Whispering Meadow Elementary Sch 5 27.8 27.8 18.9 30 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Woodside Middle School 6 35.8 25.1 20.2 43.4 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Woodside Middle School 7 38 37.1 28.2 MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Woodside Middle School 8 52.4 35.9 31.6 Northwest Allen County Schools Arcola School 3 63.6 81.8 57.6 Northwest Allen County Schools Arcola School 4 60 65.5 48.3 67.9 Northwest Allen County Schools Arcola School 5 57.6 66.7 57.6 63.6 Northwest Allen County Schools Carroll Middle School 6 54.7 43.4 37.4 48.2 Northwest Allen County Schools Carroll Middle School 7 51.1 39.3 32.1 Northwest Allen County Schools Carroll Middle School 8 61.7 34.8 31.8 Northwest Allen County Schools Cedar Canyon Elementary School 3 58.3 74.1 55.6 Northwest Allen County Schools Cedar Canyon Elementary School 4 55.3 71.3 52.1 54.3 Northwest Allen County Schools Cedar Canyon Elementary School 5 71.7 59.8 52.2 71.7 Northwest Allen County Schools Eel River Elementary School 3 48.4 70.7 46.2 Northwest Allen County Schools Eel River Elementary School 4 40.4 52.8 33.7 42.7 Northwest Allen County Schools Eel River Elementary School 5 36.6 47 30.5 54.2 Northwest Allen County Schools Hickory Center Elementary School 3 57.9 66.7 50.9 Northwest Allen County Schools Hickory Center Elementary School 4 49.3 56.3 39.4 46.5 Northwest Allen County Schools Hickory Center Elementary School 5 55.2 58.6 47.1 56.3 Northwest Allen County Schools Huntertown Elementary School 3 26.9 58.8 26.9 Northwest Allen County Schools Huntertown Elementary School 4 36.8 39.2 28 34.4 Northwest Allen County Schools Huntertown Elementary School 5 44.7 30.9 26.6 50 Northwest Allen County Schools Maple Creek Middle School 6 62.1 50.3 43.3 62 Northwest Allen County Schools Maple Creek Middle School 7 60.5 41.3 35.5 Northwest Allen County Schools Maple Creek Middle School 8 57.9 32.9 29.9 Northwest Allen County Schools Oak View Elementary School 3 53.1 72.9 50 Northwest Allen County Schools Oak View Elementary School 4 45.6 60.2 37.9 52 Northwest Allen County Schools Oak View Elementary School 5 69.1 66.7 59.3 65.4 Northwest Allen County Schools Perry Hill Elementary School 3 54.6 61.1 49.1 Northwest Allen County Schools Perry Hill Elementary School 4 55.4 65.3 45.5 55.4 Northwest Allen County Schools Perry Hill Elementary School 5 51.5 47.5 35.4 56.6 Private Ascension Lutheran School 3 41.7 50 33.3 Private Ascension Lutheran School 4 33.3 41.7 16.7 33.3 Private Ascension Lutheran School 5 45.5 27.3 18.2 45.5 Private Blackhawk Christian Elementary Sch 3 68.8 78.1 62.5 Private Blackhawk Christian Elementary Sch 4 71.2 86.3 67.1 67.1 Private Blackhawk Christian Elementary Sch 5 86.2 84.6 80 75.4 Private Blackhawk Christian Elementary Sch 6 88.9 98.1 87 87 Private Blackhawk Christian Mdl/High Sch 7 78.4 64.7 60.8 Private Blackhawk Christian Mdl/High Sch 8 81 47.6 46 Private Central Christian School 3 50 60 50 Private Central Christian School 4 46.2 69.2 38.5 46.2 Private Central Christian School 5 60 40 40 50 Private Central Lutheran School 3 50 68.8 46.9 Private Central Lutheran School 4 62.1 51.7 48.3 44.8 Private Central Lutheran School 5 38.9 44.4 27.8 63.9 Private Central Lutheran School 6 37 37 33.3 33.3 Private Central Lutheran School 7 57.1 48.6 37.1 Private Central Lutheran School 8 64.7 52.9 41.2 Private Concordia Lutheran School 3 44.2 60.5 39.5 Private Concordia Lutheran School 4 35.5 51.6 29 48.4 Private Concordia Lutheran School 5 43.2 24.3 13.5 43.2 Private Concordia Lutheran School 6 41 17.9 17.9 33.3 Private Concordia Lutheran School 7 33.3 30.3 21.2 Private Concordia Lutheran School 8 30.8 13.2 10.5 Private Emmanuel St Michael Lutheran Sch 3 55 70 47.5 Private Emmanuel St Michael Lutheran Sch 4 63 63 51.9 69.2 Private Emmanuel St Michael Lutheran Sch 5 73.7 65.8 57.9 73.7 Private Emmanuel St Michael Lutheran Sch 6 68.6 62.9 54.3 74.3 Private Emmanuel St Michael Lutheran Sch 7 91.5 63.8 61.7 Private Emmanuel St Michael Lutheran Sch 8 72.5 50 45 Private Emmaus Lutheran School 3 31.3 56.3 25 Private Emmaus Lutheran School 4 60 55 45 80 Private Emmaus Lutheran School 5 50 50 37.5 62.5 Private Emmaus Lutheran School 6 34.8 34.8 26.1 45.5 Private Emmaus Lutheran School 7 63.6 54.5 45.5 Private Emmaus Lutheran School 8 63.6 27.3 18.2 Private Holy Cross Lutheran School 3 55 65 42.5 Private Holy Cross Lutheran School 4 44.8 41.4 37.9 41.4 Private Holy Cross Lutheran School 5 47.4 57.9 44.7 52.6 Private Holy Cross Lutheran School 6 59.1 31.8 31.8 63.6 Private Holy Cross Lutheran School 7 68.6 45.7 45.7 Private Holy Cross Lutheran School 8 83 61.7 55.3 Private International Leadership Schools 3 20.7 27.6 17.2 Private International Leadership Schools 4 6.5 9.7 6.5 12.9 Private International Leadership Schools 5 13.8 3.4 3.4 3.4 Private International Leadership Schools 6 10.7 3.6 0 7.1 Private International Leadership Schools 7 12.5 16.7 12.5 Private International Leadership Schools 8 15.4 7.7 7.7 Private Lutheran South Unity School 4 40.9 18.2 18.2 36.4 Private Lutheran South Unity School 5 37.5 18.8 6.3 43.8 Private Lutheran South Unity School 6 46.2 30.8 30.8 46.2 Private Lutheran South Unity School 7 53.3 33.3 33.3 Private Most Precious Blood School 3 40.9 40.9 22.7 Private Most Precious Blood School 4 47.4 26.3 21.1 36.8 Private Most Precious Blood School 5 57.1 42.9 33.3 42.9 Private Most Precious Blood School 6 38.1 21.7 14.3 54.5 Private Most Precious Blood School 7 53.3 33.3 33.3 Private Most Precious Blood School 8 55 23.8 25 Private Our Lady School 3 76.9 84.6 76.9 Private Our Lady School 7 63.6 45.5 36.4 Private Queen Of Angels School 3 33.3 66.7 33.3 Private Queen Of Angels School 4 40 20 20 40 Private Queen Of Angels School 5 50 33.3 27.8 44.4 Private Queen Of Angels School 6 47.4 36.8 26.3 68.4 Private Queen Of Angels School 7 37.5 37.5 31.3 Private Queen Of Angels School 8 50 33.3 33.3 Private Saint Aloysius Catholic School 7 70 60 50 Private Saint Charles Borromeo School 3 54.4 80.9 54.4 Private Saint Charles Borromeo School 4 51.2 52.4 40.5 56 Private Saint Charles Borromeo School 5 54.8 50.7 43.8 54.8 Private Saint Charles Borromeo School 6 80 65 63.8 65 Private Saint Charles Borromeo School 7 64 58.7 53.3 Private Saint Charles Borromeo School 8 80 60 60 Private Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic Sch 3 55.4 66.2 53.8 Private Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic Sch 4 53.7 63 51.9 53.7 Private Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic Sch 5 67.9 60.7 53.6 57.1 Private Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic Sch 6 45 50 27.5 52.5 Private Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic Sch 7 66.7 48.7 41 Private Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic Sch 8 82.2 53.3 48.9 Private Saint John The Baptist Catholic 3 50 73.3 50 Private Saint John The Baptist Catholic 4 54.2 62.5 50 45.8 Private Saint John The Baptist Catholic 5 53.8 69.2 46.2 53.8 Private Saint John The Baptist Catholic 6 64 40 36 52 Private Saint John The Baptist Catholic 7 27.3 40.9 22.7 Private Saint John The Baptist Catholic 8 60 50 50 Private Saint John The Baptist School 3 68.2 60.9 54.5 Private Saint John The Baptist School 4 63.6 48.5 42.4 45.5 Private Saint John The Baptist School 5 60 55 50 78.9 Private Saint John The Baptist School 6 32.1 21.4 21.4 32.1 Private Saint John The Baptist School 7 50 22.2 11.5 Private Saint John The Baptist School 8 37.5 12.5 12.5 Private Saint Joseph Catholic School 3 6.3 18.8 0 Private Saint Joseph Catholic School 4 43.8 18.8 18.8 25 Private Saint Joseph Catholic School 5 38.9 27.8 16.7 33.3 Private Saint Joseph Catholic School 6 10.5 5.3 5.3 15.8 Private Saint Joseph Catholic School 7 22.2 11.1 11.1 Private Saint Joseph Catholic School 8 40 13.3 13.3 Private Saint Jude Elementary School 3 51.3 76.9 48.7 Private Saint Jude Elementary School 4 58.8 55.9 44.1 44.1 Private Saint Jude Elementary School 5 50 81 50 73.8 Private Saint Jude Elementary School 6 54 45.1 40 60.8 Private Saint Jude Elementary School 7 59.1 40.9 40.9 Private Saint Jude Elementary School 8 63.3 43.3 36.7 Private Saint Louis Besancon Catholic Sch 3 15.4 30.8 15.4 Private Saint Louis Besancon Catholic Sch 4 28.6 33.3 14.3 19 Private Saint Louis Besancon Catholic Sch 5 37.5 43.8 37.5 62.5 Private Saint Louis Besancon Catholic Sch 6 72.7 63.6 63.6 81.8 Private Saint Louis Besancon Catholic Sch 8 64.3 50 42.9 Private Saint Paul Lutheran School 3 46.2 38.5 38.5 Private Saint Paul Lutheran School 4 33.3 22.2 22.2 33.3 Private Saint Paul Lutheran School 5 15 30 15 40 Private Saint Paul Lutheran School 6 28.6 21.4 21.4 42.9 Private Saint Paul Lutheran School 7 25 12.5 12.5 Private Saint Paul Lutheran School 8 43.8 18.8 18.8 Private Saint Peter's Lutheran School 3 34.8 39.1 26.1 Private Saint Peter's Lutheran School 4 26.3 15.8 5.3 21.1 Private Saint Peter's Lutheran School 5 29.2 37.5 16.7 39.1 Private Saint Peter's Lutheran School 6 61.9 57.1 47.6 47.6 Private Saint Peter's Lutheran School 7 63.2 42.1 42.1 Private Saint Peter's Lutheran School 8 50 38.9 38.9 Private Saint Rose of Lima School 8 54.5 9.1 9.1 Private Saint Therese School 3 40 33.3 33.3 Private Saint Therese School 4 12.5 18.8 6.3 31.3 Private Saint Therese School 5 28.6 7.1 7.1 35.7 Private Saint Therese School 6 31.6 10.5 5.3 10.5 Private Saint Therese School 7 37.5 31.3 18.8 Private Saint Therese School 8 44.4 16.7 11.1 Private Saint Vincent DePaul School 3 76.2 71.4 61.9 Private Saint Vincent DePaul School 4 80.2 76.5 69.1 65 Private Saint Vincent DePaul School 5 64 60.7 51.7 62.9 Private Saint Vincent DePaul School 6 71.6 63 56.8 70.4 Private Saint Vincent DePaul School 7 79 58 58 Private Saint Vincent DePaul School 8 72.7 53.2 49.4 Private St John-Emmanuel Lutheran School 3 66.7 83.3 66.7 Private St John-Emmanuel Lutheran School 4 81.8 72.7 63.6 63.6 Private St John-Emmanuel Lutheran School 6 60 60 46.7 40 Private St John-Emmanuel Lutheran School 7 80 60 60 Private St John-Emmanuel Lutheran School 8 54.5 45.5 36.4 Private St Joseph Hessen Cassel Cath Sch 3 33.3 57.1 33.3 Private St Joseph Hessen Cassel Cath Sch 4 61.5 61.5 53.8 41.7 Private St Joseph Hessen Cassel Cath Sch 5 76.9 76.9 69.2 76.9 Private St Joseph Hessen Cassel Cath Sch 6 70.6 70.6 58.8 76.5 Private St Joseph Hessen Cassel Cath Sch 7 100 60 60 Private St Joseph Hessen Cassel Cath Sch 8 46.7 73.3 46.7 Private Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School 3 42.9 75 42.9 Private Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School 4 33.3 46.7 33.3 35.7 Private Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School 5 50 50 35.7 58.3 Private Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School 6 50 10 10 40 Private Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School 7 40 60 40 Private Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School 8 70 50 50 Private Woodburn Lutheran School 3 50 66.7 50 Private Woodburn Lutheran School 4 83.3 75 75 83.3 Private Woodburn Lutheran School 5 61.5 61.5 53.8 84.6 Private Woodburn Lutheran School 6 80 70 70 90 Private Woodburn Lutheran School 8 80 66.7 60 Smith Academy for Excellence Smith Academy for Excellence 8 0 0 0 Timothy L Johnson Academy Timothy L Johnson Academy 3 8.8 7.4 0 Timothy L Johnson Academy Timothy L Johnson Academy 4 4.4 4.4 1.5 1.5 Timothy L Johnson Academy Timothy L Johnson Academy 5 11.3 6.5 6.5 8.1 Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle 6 10.4 4.2 4.2 4.2 Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle 7 4.8 2.4 2.4 Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle 8 10.3 0 0

DeKalb County

CORPORATION SCHOOL GRADE ENGLISH MATH BOTH SCIENCE SOCIAL STUDIES DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist Country Meadow Elementary School 3 38.6 52.4 31 DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist Country Meadow Elementary School 4 38 47.9 37.5 37.5 DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist Country Meadow Elementary School 5 36.7 33.3 23.3 26.7 DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist DeKalb Middle School 6 46.2 33.7 30.3 39.5 DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist DeKalb Middle School 7 50.4 32.5 31 DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist DeKalb Middle School 8 60.4 34.1 31.2 DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist James R Watson Elementary School 3 56 65.9 49.5 DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist James R Watson Elementary School 4 57.9 75 52.6 52.6 DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist James R Watson Elementary School 5 53.6 48.8 36.9 51.2 DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist McKenney-Harrison Elementary Sch 3 25 42.2 21.1 DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist McKenney-Harrison Elementary Sch 4 37.1 60.5 34.9 35.3 DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist McKenney-Harrison Elementary Sch 5 49.4 49.4 40.4 45.5 DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist Waterloo Elementary School 3 38.1 28.6 28.6 DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist Waterloo Elementary School 4 6.9 17.2 6.9 17.2 DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist Waterloo Elementary School 5 31 31 24.1 17.2 DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Butler Elementary School 3 27.8 40.7 24.1 DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Butler Elementary School 4 20.8 22.9 10.4 25 DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Butler Elementary School 5 31.7 11.7 11.7 36.7 DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Butler Elementary School 6 16.2 20.6 14.7 22.1 DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Eastside Junior-Senior High School 7 36.9 31.1 26.2 DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Eastside Junior-Senior High School 8 37 28.7 22.2 DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Riverdale Elementary School 3 30.6 47.2 30.6 DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Riverdale Elementary School 4 65.9 68.3 53.7 63.4 DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Riverdale Elementary School 5 42.1 34.2 21.1 34.2 DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Riverdale Elementary School 6 45.7 39.1 32.6 52.2 Garrett-Keyser-Butler Com Sch Corp Garrett Middle School 6 29.9 36.5 19 30.7 Garrett-Keyser-Butler Com Sch Corp Garrett Middle School 7 37.3 40 26.7 Garrett-Keyser-Butler Com Sch Corp Garrett Middle School 8 30.9 19.9 17.2 Garrett-Keyser-Butler Com Sch Corp J E Ober Elementary School 3 18.6 35.6 16.1 Garrett-Keyser-Butler Com Sch Corp J E Ober Elementary School 4 24.4 37.8 16.8 30.3 Garrett-Keyser-Butler Com Sch Corp J E Ober Elementary School 5 18.8 32.8 13.3 20.3 Private Lakewood Park Christian School 3 62.2 64.9 54.1 Private Lakewood Park Christian School 4 52.5 42.5 35 60 Private Lakewood Park Christian School 5 53.1 43.8 37.5 56.3 Private Lakewood Park Christian School 6 60 17.1 11.4 34.3 Private Lakewood Park Christian School 7 50.9 23.6 16.4 Private Lakewood Park Christian School 8 61.3 32.3 32.3 Private Saint Joseph School 3 53.8 53.8 53.8 Private Saint Joseph School 5 90.9 45.5 45.5 54.5

Huntington County

CORPORATION SCHOOL GRADE ENGLISH MATH BOTH SCIENCE SOCIAL STUDIES Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Andrews Elementary School 3 39.7 58.6 37.9 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Andrews Elementary School 4 38.6 50.9 33.3 38.6 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Andrews Elementary School 5 24.5 34.7 16.3 34.7 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Crestview Middle School 6 35.6 20 16.3 33.3 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Crestview Middle School 7 34.3 28.6 22.6 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Crestview Middle School 8 42.5 35.4 29.6 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Flint Springs Elementary 3 37 34.2 24.7 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Flint Springs Elementary 4 40.8 51.3 34.2 51.3 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Flint Springs Elementary 5 35 20 16.3 35 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Horace Mann Elementary 3 30.4 50.6 25.3 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Horace Mann Elementary 4 28.6 33.9 23.2 33.9 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Horace Mann Elementary 5 23.4 20.3 12.5 26.6 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Lincoln Elementary School 3 29.2 27.7 21.5 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Lincoln Elementary School 4 10.3 22.4 8.6 15.5 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Lincoln Elementary School 5 9.4 17.2 6.3 14.1 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Riverview School 6 35.2 27.8 21.8 38.5 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Riverview School 7 37.1 26.9 17.8 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Riverview School 8 49.4 31.2 28.2 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Roanoke Elementary School 3 50 62.1 47 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Roanoke Elementary School 4 37.8 43.2 24.3 44.6 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Roanoke Elementary School 5 41 42.9 33.7 56 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Salamonie School 3 46.8 66 42.6 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Salamonie School 4 44.2 51.2 41.9 34.9 Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Salamonie School 5 41.3 45.7 34.8 47.8 Private Huntington Catholic School 3 45.5 63.6 45.5 Private Huntington Catholic School 4 50 50 40 20 Private Huntington Catholic School 5 18.2 36.4 9.1 27.3 Private Huntington Catholic School 6 60 70 60 60 Private Huntington Catholic School 8 80 20 20

Kosciusko County

CORPORATION SCHOOL GRADE ENGLISH MATH BOTH SCIENCE SOCIAL STUDIES Private Lakeland Christian Academy 3 66.7 75 66.7 Private Lakeland Christian Academy 4 43.8 43.8 37.5 50 Private Lakeland Christian Academy 5 70.6 70.6 64.7 94.1 Private Lakeland Christian Academy 6 70.6 41.2 35.3 41.2 Private Lakeland Christian Academy 7 80 54.5 60 Private Lakeland Christian Academy 8 73.1 46.2 42.3 Private Sacred Heart School 3 62.5 87.5 62.5 Private Sacred Heart School 4 57.1 52.4 47.6 61.9 Private Sacred Heart School 5 46.7 53.3 46.7 46.7 Private Sacred Heart School 6 72.7 72.7 63.6 63.6 Tippecanoe Valley School Corp Mentone Elementary School 3 38.3 63.3 33.3 Tippecanoe Valley School Corp Mentone Elementary School 4 45.9 54.1 42.6 44.3 Tippecanoe Valley School Corp Mentone Elementary School 5 30.1 37 26 31.5 Tippecanoe Valley School Corp Tippecanoe Valley Middle School 6 34.5 47.9 30.3 47.9 Tippecanoe Valley School Corp Tippecanoe Valley Middle School 7 46.8 29.8 25.5 Tippecanoe Valley School Corp Tippecanoe Valley Middle School 8 34 38.3 25.5 Warsaw Community Schools Claypool Elementary School 3 37.5 43.8 34.4 Warsaw Community Schools Claypool Elementary School 4 36.6 48.8 34.1 26.8 Warsaw Community Schools Claypool Elementary School 5 30.8 25.6 15.4 28.2 Warsaw Community Schools Claypool Elementary School 6 45 62.5 40 55 Warsaw Community Schools Edgewood Middle School 7 47.6 43.6 37.5 Warsaw Community Schools Edgewood Middle School 8 55.6 37.9 35.7 Warsaw Community Schools Eisenhower Elementary School 3 65.7 72.9 61.4 Warsaw Community Schools Eisenhower Elementary School 4 61.3 56.5 50 45.2 Warsaw Community Schools Eisenhower Elementary School 5 56.4 48.7 43.6 56.4 Warsaw Community Schools Eisenhower Elementary School 6 45 51.7 35 40 Warsaw Community Schools Harrison Elementary School 3 50 56.9 44.8 Warsaw Community Schools Harrison Elementary School 4 48 58.7 41.3 33.3 Warsaw Community Schools Harrison Elementary School 5 36.8 27.9 23.5 23.5 Warsaw Community Schools Harrison Elementary School 6 48.5 37.3 33.3 47 Warsaw Community Schools Jefferson Elementary School 3 40.4 55.3 40.4 Warsaw Community Schools Jefferson Elementary School 4 42.9 53.1 40.8 42.9 Warsaw Community Schools Jefferson Elementary School 5 32.1 39.3 23.2 42.9 Warsaw Community Schools Jefferson Elementary School 6 37.9 28.8 24.2 36.4 Warsaw Community Schools Lakeview Middle School 7 39.8 39.3 31.1 Warsaw Community Schools Lakeview Middle School 8 42 31.7 23.5 Warsaw Community Schools Leesburg Elementary School 3 62.3 73.6 58.5 Warsaw Community Schools Leesburg Elementary School 4 26.7 28.3 16.7 15 Warsaw Community Schools Leesburg Elementary School 5 29.7 48.4 25 21.9 Warsaw Community Schools Leesburg Elementary School 6 45.7 54.3 37 43.5 Warsaw Community Schools Lincoln Elementary School 3 38 49.4 31.6 Warsaw Community Schools Lincoln Elementary School 4 54.2 58.3 47.2 47.2 Warsaw Community Schools Lincoln Elementary School 5 57.7 70.5 55.1 41 Warsaw Community Schools Lincoln Elementary School 6 52.5 52.5 44.3 37.7 Warsaw Community Schools Madison Elementary School 3 44.4 55.6 38.1 Warsaw Community Schools Madison Elementary School 4 42.9 54.5 32.5 42.1 Warsaw Community Schools Madison Elementary School 5 47.4 59 42.3 39.7 Warsaw Community Schools Madison Elementary School 6 43.7 40.2 36 42 Warsaw Community Schools Washington Elementary School 3 53.4 65.9 48.9 Warsaw Community Schools Washington Elementary School 4 35.3 36.8 32.4 39.7 Warsaw Community Schools Washington Elementary School 5 44 47.6 35.7 49.4 Warsaw Community Schools Washington Elementary School 6 46.3 32.5 27.5 51.3 Wawasee Community School Corp Milford School 3 56.9 68.6 51 Wawasee Community School Corp Milford School 4 37.5 47.5 27.5 50 Wawasee Community School Corp Milford School 5 35.4 25 18.8 25 Wawasee Community School Corp Milford School 6 28.6 16.1 10.7 33.9 Wawasee Community School Corp Milford School 7 23.7 25.4 16.9 Wawasee Community School Corp Milford School 8 36.2 19 19 Wawasee Community School Corp North Webster Elementary School 3 46.8 46.8 38.7 Wawasee Community School Corp North Webster Elementary School 4 34.4 33.3 22.2 28.1 Wawasee Community School Corp North Webster Elementary School 5 45.3 26.6 21.9 36.5 Wawasee Community School Corp Syracuse Elementary School 3 34.5 48.3 31 Wawasee Community School Corp Syracuse Elementary School 4 47.3 60.4 44 40.7 Wawasee Community School Corp Syracuse Elementary School 5 31.6 39.8 25.5 39.6 Wawasee Community School Corp Wawasee Middle School 6 26.7 22.7 15.1 24.4 Wawasee Community School Corp Wawasee Middle School 7 32.1 26.7 18.8 Wawasee Community School Corp Wawasee Middle School 8 42.2 22.3 21.1 Whitko Community School Corp Pierceton Elementary School 3 22.9 33.3 18.8 Whitko Community School Corp Pierceton Elementary School 4 18 24.5 16.3 22.4 Whitko Community School Corp Pierceton Elementary School 5 32.5 37.5 22.5 32.5 Whitko Community School Corp Pierceton Elementary School 6 38 26.5 18.4 34

Noble County

CORPORATION SCHOOL GRADE ENGLISH MATH BOTH SCIENCE SOCIAL STUDIES Central Noble Com School Corp Central Noble Elementary School 3 28.4 52.7 25.7 Central Noble Com School Corp Central Noble Elementary School 4 29.8 46.8 28.7 31.9 Central Noble Com School Corp Central Noble Elementary School 5 34.9 40.7 31.4 33.7 Central Noble Com School Corp Central Noble Junior Senior HS 6 33.7 25.6 16.3 34.1 Central Noble Com School Corp Central Noble Junior Senior HS 7 35.2 24.7 21.3 Central Noble Com School Corp Central Noble Junior Senior HS 8 37.6 19.8 16.8 East Noble School Corporation Avilla Elementary School 3 54.5 58.2 43.6 East Noble School Corporation Avilla Elementary School 4 42.3 40.4 32.7 40.4 East Noble School Corporation Avilla Elementary School 5 36.1 29.5 21.3 32.8 East Noble School Corporation East Noble Middle School 6 29.5 31.5 20.3 34.3 East Noble School Corporation East Noble Middle School 7 28.8 30.7 23.6 East Noble School Corporation East Noble Middle School 8 25.3 17.9 12.5 East Noble School Corporation North Side Elementary School 3 24.4 22 17.1 East Noble School Corporation North Side Elementary School 4 32.8 40.3 22.4 35.8 East Noble School Corporation North Side Elementary School 5 10.5 26.3 7.9 26.3 East Noble School Corporation Rome City Elementary School 3 18.2 31.8 13.6 East Noble School Corporation Rome City Elementary School 4 29.5 38.6 25 29.5 East Noble School Corporation Rome City Elementary School 5 35.1 24.3 21.6 16.2 East Noble School Corporation South Side Elementary School 3 20.5 36.4 20.5 East Noble School Corporation South Side Elementary School 4 30 42 26 24 East Noble School Corporation South Side Elementary School 5 20.9 37.3 17.9 19.7 East Noble School Corporation Wayne Center Elem School 3 27.3 34.5 14.5 East Noble School Corporation Wayne Center Elem School 4 26.7 26.2 18.3 26.7 East Noble School Corporation Wayne Center Elem School 5 28.9 33.3 15.6 51.1 Private Saint Mary Elementary School 3 53.8 76.9 53.8 Private Saint Mary Elementary School 4 80 80 73.3 80 Private Saint Mary Elementary School 5 63.6 27.3 27.3 63.6 Private Saint Mary Elementary School 7 72.7 63.6 45.5 Private Saint Mary Elementary School 8 71.4 57.1 50 Private St John Lutheran School 3 45 40 35 Private St John Lutheran School 4 60 70 50 70 West Noble School Corporation West Noble Elementary School 3 23.8 31.1 17.9 West Noble School Corporation West Noble Elementary School 4 27.4 37.8 22.2 17.8 West Noble School Corporation West Noble Middle School 5 29.5 24.1 18.5 33.5 West Noble School Corporation West Noble Middle School 6 33.2 20.8 15.3 33 West Noble School Corporation West Noble Middle School 7 27.5 24.6 16.4 West Noble School Corporation West Noble Middle School 8 32.3 43.9 25.4

Steuben County

CORPORATION SCHOOL GRADE ENGLISH MATH BOTH SCIENCE SOCIAL STUDIES Fremont Community Schools Fremont Elementary School 3 35.3 50 32.4 Fremont Community Schools Fremont Elementary School 4 43.8 47.9 38.4 52.1 Fremont Community Schools Fremont Middle School 5 27.3 14.3 13 39 Fremont Community Schools Fremont Middle School 6 39.4 40.8 29.6 52.1 Fremont Community Schools Fremont Middle School 7 57.7 50.7 45.1 Fremont Community Schools Fremont Middle School 8 41.6 35.1 29.9 Hamilton Community Schools Hamilton Community Elementary Sch 3 43.5 65.2 39.1 Hamilton Community Schools Hamilton Community Elementary Sch 4 29.2 29.2 25 37.5 Hamilton Community Schools Hamilton Community Elementary Sch 5 37.5 45.8 29.2 33.3 Hamilton Community Schools Hamilton Community High School 6 4 8 4 4 Hamilton Community Schools Hamilton Community High School 7 31.8 27.3 22.7 Hamilton Community Schools Hamilton Community High School 8 16.7 12.5 12.5 MSD Steuben County Angola Middle School 6 44.1 34.7 28.7 50.3 MSD Steuben County Angola Middle School 7 43.5 31.1 27.4 MSD Steuben County Angola Middle School 8 45.1 41.9 33 MSD Steuben County Carlin Park Elementary School 3 20 32.5 15 MSD Steuben County Carlin Park Elementary School 4 33.3 28.2 25.6 30.8 MSD Steuben County Carlin Park Elementary School 5 34.1 31.7 24.4 41.5 MSD Steuben County Hendry Park Elementary School 3 28.6 41.1 21.4 MSD Steuben County Hendry Park Elementary School 4 36.5 54.7 25.4 25.4 MSD Steuben County Hendry Park Elementary School 5 20.9 27.9 11.6 34.9 MSD Steuben County Pleasant Lake Elementary School 3 50 33.3 29.2 MSD Steuben County Pleasant Lake Elementary School 4 36.4 22.7 18.2 36.4 MSD Steuben County Pleasant Lake Elementary School 5 41.2 35.3 29.4 41.2 MSD Steuben County Ryan Park Elementary School 3 39.4 57.6 36.4 MSD Steuben County Ryan Park Elementary School 4 53.3 63.3 48.3 58.3 MSD Steuben County Ryan Park Elementary School 5 47.6 49.2 36.5 55.6

Wells County

CORPORATION SCHOOL GRADE ENGLISH MATH BOTH SCIENCE SOCIAL STUDIES MSD Bluffton-Harrison Bluffton-Harrison Elementary Sch 3 47.8 57.3 44.6 MSD Bluffton-Harrison Bluffton-Harrison Elementary Sch 4 32.6 34 27.8 34 MSD Bluffton-Harrison Bluffton-Harrison Middle School 5 36.6 30.4 24.1 45.5 MSD Bluffton-Harrison Bluffton-Harrison Middle School 6 40.1 32.2 25.7 42.1 MSD Bluffton-Harrison Bluffton-Harrison Middle School 7 44.3 35.2 31.1 MSD Bluffton-Harrison Bluffton-Harrison Middle School 8 41.7 39.6 33.3 Northern Wells Community Schools Lancaster Central School 3 44.3 60.8 43 Northern Wells Community Schools Lancaster Central School 4 44.4 52.2 37.8 37.8 Northern Wells Community Schools Lancaster Central School 5 52.3 51.1 39.8 46.6 Northern Wells Community Schools Norwell Middle School 6 38.6 48.1 30.1 49.5 Northern Wells Community Schools Norwell Middle School 7 54.5 43.9 36 Northern Wells Community Schools Norwell Middle School 8 53.1 50.9 41.7 Northern Wells Community Schools Ossian Elementary 3 50 57.3 40.2 Northern Wells Community Schools Ossian Elementary 4 39 45.5 27.3 40.3 Northern Wells Community Schools Ossian Elementary 5 40.4 45.2 32.7 33.7 Southern Wells Com Schools Southern Wells Elementary School 3 37.9 51.5 36.4 Southern Wells Com Schools Southern Wells Elementary School 4 36.1 44.3 27.9 45.9 Southern Wells Com Schools Southern Wells Elementary School 5 39.2 45.1 33.3 39.2 Southern Wells Com Schools Southern Wells Elementary School 6 41.5 42.4 33.8 40.9 Southern Wells Com Schools Southern Wells Jr-Sr High School 7 50.7 39.7 38.4 Southern Wells Com Schools Southern Wells Jr-Sr High School 8 54.7 25 21.9

Whitley County