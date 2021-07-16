Review: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Many vehicles have worn the iconic Bronco badge through the decades, from the original compact off-roader in 1965, to the F-150 derived second generation most famous for carrying O.J. Simpson, and the Ranger-based Bronco II in the 1980s.

A new all-capable edition based on the current Ranger is imminent, but Ford also stretched the bucking pony to a fortified Escape-based crossover called Bronco Sport. Think of it as a more urban-friendly version for commuters and families who occasionally enjoy a weekend away.

Styling is spot-on, as many people confused the Sport with its fully fettled all-capable sibling. It's easy to confuse given the wide flat hood, stamped metal-looking grille with BRONCO spelled across, round LED headlamps and gray bumpers. Our Badlands edition added exposed tow hooks, orange badges and 17-inch gray alloy wheels that look like steelies.

Metal bash plates defend its undersides, though most Sports will see trails no more severe than gravel driveways. It's as square as the Escape is round, enhancing interior space while helping drivers find the corners on trails or just while parallel parking.

Whether your idea of adventure is a day of mountain biking or carrying messy children to a museum, the Bronco Sport's cloth seats, rubber flooring and plastic surfaces can be scrubbed down and washed out. I could do without a rubber steering wheel, but the chrome Bronco logo adds flair -- as do blue tinted trim on the dash/doors, storage everywhere, and liftgate floodlight for loading gear at night. Heated seats and mono-zone automatic climate control add comfort.

I would have preferred the fancy B&O audio system that comes on other premium Fords, but the regular system boomed tunes. Devices connect via Bluetooth, USBs and 4G Wi-Fi -- made easier with Apple CarPlay. Ford's 8-inch infotainment screen is very intuitive with icons for audio, phone, navigation and apps.

Protecting everybody you consider family is a full suite of safety tech that includes adaptive cruise, auto emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane keep assist and rear cross path detection.

Whether moving through city traffic, accelerating onto the freeway, or climbing trails, few will complain about the powertrain. Under the wide hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 250 horsepower and 277 foot-pounds of torque. Thanks to a smooth eight-speed automatic transmission and auto stop/start, fuel economy is rated 21/26-MPG city/highway -- not stellar, but acceptable for a crossover with trail cred.

Needing a little time away, I escaped from Indianapolis to Pokagon State Park for a few days. Underway, making time on Interstate 69, the Bronco Sport felt much like a peppy Escape. The turbo made me giggle and the four-wheel independent suspension provided surprisingly athletic-handling. It's fun to toss about.

I didn't need it, but a switch in the console employs the GOAT modes. Standing for Goes Over Any Terrain, the system can configure the vehicle's throttle, steering and traction control for all types of surfaces. I left it in Sport to enjoy the sensitive throttle with heavier steering.

Some will decry the Bronco Sport as nothing but a brand play on a tarted-up Escape, but that would be denying its full due. Not every urbanite or country squire needs a hard-core off-roader for daily use. The Bronco Sport can go almost anywhere, but do it with style and the daily comfort life demands.

A base price of $27,215, or $35,745 as-tested, makes it pretty affordable, too. Competitors include the Jeep Renegade Trailhawk, Subaru Outback Wilderness, and Toyota RAV4 TRD.

Casey Williams is an Indianapolis automotive journalist. To see a video of this review, click on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yPx7NOXjcE . Send comments to Casey at AutoCasey@aol.com; follow him on YouTube @AutoCasey.