Victim of Stellhorn Road crash identified

A 19-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a motorcycle-motor vehicle crash at Stellhorn Road and Woodway Drive on Thursday, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

David C. Nunnally II died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, the coroner's office said in a statement.

Nunnally was taken to a local hospital, where death was pronounced shortly after arrival, the statement said. It said his death was the 25th in traffic crashes in Fort Wayne and Allen County so far this year.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Police Department and the coroner's office.