Hoosiers receiving back payments for federal unemployment programs

INDIANAPOLIS -- About 25,000 Hoosiers received back payments for federal unemployment programs Friday morning, state officials said in a news conference.

And Fred Payne, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, said even if the state ultimately wins a legal case about those programs the state will not seek repayment of the money.

The department held a briefing for the first time in months as frustration with the unemployment system grows.

Indiana opted out of additional federal unemployment aid June 19. But a judge ruled the state must continue while a lawsuit goes on. So Hoosiers started filling out claims Thursday for the weeks in between, and payments started going out Friday.

The three programs in question are the $300 additional weekly payout; the extension beyond 26 weeks of unemployment eligibility; and benefits for workers who aren’t traditionally eligible, such as contractors and self-employed.

About 120,000 Hoosiers were filing for the additional benefits when they were halted.

Payne and Gina Ashley, chief unemployment insurance and workforce solutions officer, also included updates on two other major issues -- overpayments and fraud.

Many Hoosiers have received notice that they were overpaid in the last year and the state is seeking that money back.

Payne and Ashley stressed that the state has had a waiver process for these payments since November and urged Hoosiers to apply for the waiver. Sometimes an innocent mistake will trip an overpayment, but sometimes there is legitimate fraud.

In fact, Payne stressed the fraud by noting someone filed for unemployment benefits in his name and his wife’s.

The state’s enhanced identity verification process has found 27% of those who filed were fraudulent. Overall, the state has prevented $236 million in illegal identity theft payments alone.

"The fraudsters don't stop,” Payne said.